Pirates on top of the log after beating AmaZulu in Orlando

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Oswin Appolis of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal with Relebohile Mofokeng during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Amazulu at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on 18 April 2026.

Orlando Pirates regained the top spot in the Betway Premiership with a commanding 3-0 victory against AmaZulu FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

After dropping critical two points in their pursuit of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns by drawing 2-2 in their previous league match away to Richards Bay last week, the Buccaneers started this one under pressure to make amends.

The win puts Pirates two points clear of Sundowns although the Brazilians still have a huge advantage going to the last sprint as they have two games in hand.

Yanele Mbuthuma ended his goal scoring drought by heading Pirates into the lead after 14minutes, connecting beautifully with a cross from Tshepang Moremi. Pirates’ goal came a few minutes after Amazulu striker Athini Maqokolo had missed a glorious chance to put the visitors in the lead.

After opening the score Pirates started to play with more fluidity and it was out of that they increased their lead just before the break with Oswin Appollis combining well with playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng before taking a lovely pot shot just outside the area to give the home side a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Pirates continued where they left off after the restart, piling more attacks on AmaZulu. A minute before the hour mark Mofokeng had found his 10th league goal of the season with a beauty of a long range curler after Masindi Nemtajela had set him up.

Mofokeng missed a chance to finish the match with a brace after his spot kick hit the upright. The penalty had come from a dubious call from the referee Abongile Tom who adjudged Taariq Fellies to have blocked Appollis’s shot with his hand when in fact the ball hit him on the back.

The win is a huge morale booster for Pirates who will be hosts to their Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Sunday in a Soweto derby that is likely to create much buzz in the coming week.