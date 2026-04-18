Sundowns coach Cardoso makes two changes for crunch Champions League clash against Esperance at Loftus

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has made two changes for the crunch Champions League semifinal second leg against Esperance at a sold-out Loftus on Saturday (3pm).
It is a like-for-like change in defence with Khulumani Ndamane replacing suspended Grant Kekana while Tashreeq Matthews comes in for Marcelo Allende in the midfield.
Elsewhere, Cardoso has stuck with his tried and tested key players like goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and his central defence is made up of Keanu Cupido and Ndamane.
On the side, Sundowns have Divine Lunga, who struggled in the first leg in Radès, at left back and Khuliso Mudau at right back.
In the midfield, Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams continued their central midfield partnership with Matthews, Arthur Sales, Thapelo Morena and Brayan León as the lone striker.
The Brazilians have a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Tunisia last weekend, but Cardoso pointed out on Friday that Esperance have a goal in them.
Sundowns: Williams, Mudau, Lunga, Ndamane, Cupido, Morena, Mokoena, Adams, Sales, Matthews, León
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.