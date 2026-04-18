Sundowns coach Cardoso makes two changes for crunch Champions League clash against Esperance at Loftus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns players conduct a pitch inspection ahead of the CAF Champions League 2025/26 semifinal second Leg match against Esperance at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 17 April 2026.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has made two changes for the crunch Champions League semifinal second leg against Esperance at a sold-out Loftus on Saturday (3pm).

It is a like-for-like change in defence with Khulumani Ndamane replacing suspended Grant Kekana while Tashreeq Matthews comes in for Marcelo Allende in the midfield.

Elsewhere, Cardoso has stuck with his tried and tested key players like goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and his central defence is made up of Keanu Cupido and Ndamane.

On the side, Sundowns have Divine Lunga, who struggled in the first leg in Radès, at left back and Khuliso Mudau at right back.

In the midfield, Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams continued their central midfield partnership with Matthews, Arthur Sales, Thapelo Morena and Brayan León as the lone striker.

The Brazilians have a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Tunisia last weekend, but Cardoso pointed out on Friday that Esperance have a goal in them.

Sundowns: Williams, Mudau, Lunga, Ndamane, Cupido, Morena, Mokoena, Adams, Sales, Matthews, León