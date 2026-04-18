Sundowns secure place in Champions League final with win over Esperance

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Brayan Leon of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring a penalty with teammates during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 semi final second leg match against Esperance at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 17 April 2026.

Mamelodi Sundowns are two matches away from the Champions League prize they crave so badly.

They prevailed 1-0 during their Caf Champions League semifinal second leg clash in Pretoria for a 2-0 aggregate win over Esperance and secured a place in the final.

The Brazilians, who rubber stamped their reputation as serious players on the continent, are waiting for the winner of the other semifinal taking place in Morocco on Saturday night where AS FAR visit RS Berkane with a commanding 2-0 lead.

It will be the fourth overall continental final appearance for Sundowns and the second in succession, and there is also a significant personal milestone for coach Miguel Cardoso.

Cardoso will be appearing in his third Champions League final in a row and he will be desperate for his first winner’s medal, as he lost both finals with selfsame Esperance and Sundowns.

Sundowns are becoming a hoodoo team for Esperance as they knocked them out in the quarterfinal stage last season on their way to the final where they lost to Pyramids FC.

It was a team effort by the Brazilians but the man who made the difference over these two legs is Colombian striker Brayan León who scored in Tunisia and in this match.

The only time Sundowns won this tournament was in 2016 under coach Pitso Mosimane and this is despite having qualified for the knockout stages for the last eight seasons.

With a place in the Champions League final secured, Cardoso and his men turn their attention back to the bread-and-butter business of the Betway Premiership where they host Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday.

Pirates thrashed AmaZulu on Saturday at Orlando Stadium to return to the top of the log but Sundowns will overtake them if they get all the three points against Stelies this week.

The first half, which unfolded in front of a passionate sea of yellow on the stands, did not have too many highlights but the match opened up and became more exciting after the break.

The opening ten minutes were tentative with both teams trying to settle down and there were not enough notable chances as León and Florian Danho were kept at bay.

As the game progressed, Sundowns players grew in confidence with Tashreeq Matthews, Thapelo Morena, Arthur Sales and León on the forefront of their attacks.

Sundowns kept on threatening and they were nearly rewarded after 20 minutes but Esperance goalkeeper Ben Said stretched at full length to deny León’s close-range shot.

After 32 minutes, referee Omar Artan of Somalia pointed to the spot and issued a yellow card to Said after he kicked León on the ribs in the box.

The Colombian dusted himself off after medical attention but his penalty kick was saved by Said and he only put the ball in the back of the net on a second attempt.

It was León’s fifth goal of the season in the competition and he is going to be vital for them in the final and the remainder of the domestic season.

A few minutes later, Sundowns were nearly punished by a quick Esperance counter-attack that ended with Danho’s close range shot rebound off the crossbar.

Cardoso has made two changes to the team that earned the important 1-0 win in Radès last weekend with Khulumani Ndamane coming on for suspended Grant Kekana to partner Keanu Cupido in the heart of the defence.

He also tinkered with his midfield where Matthews was replaced by Marcelo Allende to work with Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Arthur Sales and Thapelo Morena.

As part of the changes, Matthews went to the left and Morena stayed on the right, Sales as the number ten with Mokoena and Adams sitting deep to protect the defence.

It was not easy for Sundowns in the midfield as they were up against Abdramane Konate, Ibrahima Keita, Medeiros Sasse, Houssen TKA and Ogbelu Onuche.

But the game plan by Cardoso worked wonders as Allende was introduced just before the hour mark for Sales and he stabilised the midfield with Mokoena and Adams.

To manage the workloads of players, Cardoso made numerous changes during the closing stages with Kegan Johannes, Bathusi Aubaas, Monnapule Saleng and Iqraam Rayners getting rare opportunities.

It was a statement win for Sundowns and Cardoso who will definitely be favourites in the final against AS FAR or RS Berkane.