FAR Rabat are Sundowns’ opponents after reaching first Champions League final

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Mohamed Hrimat of FAR Rabat celebrates qualifying for the final of the 2025-2026 Caf Champions League after the second leg of their semifinal against RS Berkane at Stade Municipal de Berkane in Berkane, Morocco, on Saturday night.

FAR Rabat secured a historic place in the Champions League final for the first time in their history, overcoming RS Berkane 2-1 on aggregate despite a 1-0 defeat in Saturday’s second-leg semifinal in Berkane.

The Moroccan side’s first-leg advantage ultimately proved decisive, as Yassine Lebhiri’s second-half penalty gave Berkane victory on the night but fell short of overturning the deficit from Rabat.

FAR will now face Mamelodi Sundowns in the final, marking a landmark moment for the club after decades of waiting.

The Rabat-based club were the 1984-1985 champions of the previous Champions Cup but have not won the competition since it became known as the Champions League.

Playing in front of a passionate home crowd, RS Berkane entered the match knowing they needed a strong response after their 2-0 loss in the first leg.

🎞️ Match Highlights:

All-Moroccan #TotalEnergiesCAFCL semifinal is decided by AS FAR vs neighbours RS Berkane. pic.twitter.com/s5f1tKJIBU — TotalEnergies CAFCL & CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) April 11, 2026

They began with urgency and purpose, pushing forward in search of an early breakthrough, while FAR remained organised and disciplined at the back.

The visitors had the first clear opportunity in the 21st minute when Nolan Mbemba found himself through on goal, but his effort flew over the crossbar, missing a chance to all but seal the tie.

Berkane continued to press, and their persistence was rewarded early in the second half when they were awarded a penalty after a foul on Paul Valère Bassène. The decision, confirmed after a VAR review, reflected Berkane’s attacking intent and marked another successful moment for Bassène, who has won more penalties than any player in the competition this season.

Lebhiri stepped up to convert confidently in the 57th minute, scoring his first Champions League goal and giving the hosts renewed hope.

Despite conceding, FAR showed resilience and composure as they absorbed sustained pressure from the home side.

FAR becomes the third Moroccan club to reach the Champions League final, following in the footsteps of Raja Casablanca and Wydad Casablanca

Goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti played a crucial role, again demonstrating why he is among the competition’s standout performers this season, with his consistent shot-stopping helping preserve the aggregate lead.

Berkane dominated possession and created several openings, with Lebhiri central to their attacking efforts, contributing shots and chances as they pushed for a second goal that would have levelled the tie.

However, FAR’s defensive discipline and experience ensured they held on, even as the hosts remained unbeaten at home in the competition.

FAR becomes the third Moroccan club to reach the Champions League final, following in the footsteps of Raja Casablanca and Wydad Casablanca, underlining the continued strength of Moroccan football on the continental stage.

The result also highlighted the contrasting strengths of both teams — Berkane’s impressive home form and attacking threat, and FAR’s ability to manage ties effectively over two legs.

FAR turn their attention to a high-profile final against 2016 champions Sundowns, who progressed with a 2-0 aggregate victory over Espérance Sportive de Tunis after Saturday’s 1-0 second-leg victory at Loftus Versfeld.

CafOnline