Sundowns facing Champions League final venue headache

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Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate after beating Esperance to qualify for the Caf Champions League final.

Mamelodi Sundowns are facing a potential venue headache for their Champions League final first leg against Moroccan side AS FAR on May 17.

The Bulls are scheduled to play a United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Benetton at Loftus Versveld on May 16 and this is going to make it difficult for the pitch to be ready for football the following day.

With Saturday of that weekend not available and the unlikelihood of the match taking place on Sunday, this leaves Sundowns with the option of Friday night.

But playing a match of this magnitude at night is definitely going to come with logistical, traffic control and security complications.

Miguel Cardoso to those who wanted him out of Mamelodi Sundowns.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/CmRuDJ86jm pic.twitter.com/Hv9KGzSP6R — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 19, 2026

There is also the option of taking the match to Lucas Moripe Stadium, but Sundowns have not played in Atteridgeville in months due to the unsatisfactory state of the pitch.

Lucas Moripe Stadium is no stranger to Champions League finals because that’s where Sundowns beat Zamalek 3-0 in the first leg in 2016.

The Brazilians went on to lose 1-0 in the second leg in Alexandria but lifted the trophy after winning 3-1 on aggregate under former coach Pitso Mosimane.

Sundowns take on AS FAR of Morocco, who have qualified for their first Champions League final, at home in the first leg and travel to the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat the following weekend.

TimesLIVE