WATCH | Carol Tshabalala named CEO of iME Africa

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Sports broadcaster Carol Tshabalala says women have a place in the boxing ring.

Accomplished sports broadcaster, producer, and freelance reporter Carol Tshabalala says she is honoured to have been appointed CEO of iME Africa.

“I am also honoured to share this moment with Sowetan, a publication that represents where my journey began,” said Tshabalala, who is often referred to as South Africa’s “First Lady of Sport”, covering football.

“Being born and raised in Soweto, this is a reminder that legacy is not only built on global stages, but rooted at home.

“This appointment is a reflection of years of consistent work, growth and resilience in an industry that continues to evolve.

“It also speaks to the growing presence and leadership of women across Africa — women who are not only participating, but [also] shaping industries and driving meaningful change."

Founded by Nivi Grogor, iME is a high-definition, real-time video broadcasting service designed for professional, interactive virtual events, recruitment, and marketing.

Veteran broadcaster Carol Tshabalala says she is honoured to have heen appointed CEO of iME Africa.https://t.co/D8oDNxBW44 pic.twitter.com/uEWiSjK128 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 20, 2026

“The focus is simple — to help businesses operate more efficiently and unlock new opportunities for growth,“ said Tshabalala.

“We are in a time where African businesses must think beyond limitations and position themselves for global relevance.”

The sportscaster, who started her career as an apprentice on the show Sports Buzz on SABC at the age of 18, said her journey had always been international.

I look forward to engaging with businesses and leaders who are ready to evolve, collaborate and build what comes next – together. — Carol Tshabalala

“But my purpose is deeply African,” she said. “I believe in building at home while impacting globally.

“I look forward to engaging with businesses and leaders who are ready to evolve, collaborate and build what comes next — together."

Tshabalala’s appointment was confirmed by iME UK CEO Tandi Potgieter.

In her new role, Tshabalala will lead iME’s Africa growth strategy, with responsibility for market development, partnerships and regional execution across selected high-potential African economies.

Tshabalala brings more than two decades of experience in broadcasting, executive production, live events and international sports media.

She is widely known for her work across SABC Sport, SuperSport and Premier League Productions, as well as her involvement in major global sporting events.

“Carol is a trailblazer, a builder, and one of the most trusted voices on the continent,” said Potgieter.

“As iME strengthens its African footprint, our focus is on delivering value through a flexible video technology platform that supports a range of use cases.

“Carol’s appointment reflects our direction of travel into Africa, closer to opportunity, with leadership that understands the market.”

Tshabalala said Africa is a key growth market for digital and video-based technologies, adding that she is focused on building partnerships and expanding access to new platforms across the continent.

“Africa is not just an emerging market; it is a leadership market, a talent market and an innovation market,” she said.

“I am excited to help shape iME’s growth by building partnerships and creating platforms that connect people, stories and opportunity in more meaningful ways.”

Grogor, who has just purchased majority shares of Golden Gloves, Africa’s No 1 boxing promotion company founded by promoter Rodney Berman, said:

“Carol’s appointment reflects iME’s intent to scale its presence in emerging markets.

“Carol brings global credibility and deep African insight. As we sharpen our focus on emerging markets, she will play a key role in helping iME scale with relevance and purpose.”

With Tshabalala leading its Africa strategy and Potgieter heading global operations, iME said it is entering a new phase of expansion focused on strengthening its presence across African markets through technology deployment, partnerships and commercial growth.

Sowetan