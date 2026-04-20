Morena believes Sundowns will get over the line this time

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Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Ayoub Abdellaoui of MC Alger during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on the 14 February 2026.

After securing another final in the Caf Champions League when they beat Esperance 2-0 in aggregate at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Thapelo Morena says they know what they need to do to clinch the title this time.

Masandawana will face Moroccan side AS FAR in the two-legged decider, with the first leg to take place in Pretoria on May 15 and the return leg on May 24 in Rabat, Morocco.

Sundowns beat Esperance 1-0 for the second successive time on Saturday to book another final spot, hoping to make amends after losing to Egyptian side Pyramids 3-2 on aggregate last season. Sundowns won their only Champions League title in 2016.

Morena said now that they have accomplished their mission of reaching the final, they will make sure they win it this time.

Bryan Leon has his penalty saved by Ben Said, but he’s there to bury the rebound!



And Sundowns are surely heading for the CAF Champions League final… 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ShzlLdSXv7 — Dean Ammi (@AlgerianFooty) April 18, 2026

“It’s mixed emotions knowing that we still have to work very hard. We have done our level best to grind on the pitch and give our all for the supporters,” Morena told the media after the match on Saturday.

“It’s one of those medals that has been haunting us, because it has been a long time since getting anything from the Champions League.

“This time, the good thing is that we know what we’re looking at and we can see that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

The 32-year-old said what is motivating them is that they can go anywhere and get a result after beating Esperance in Tunisia before completing the job at home in the semifinal.

🏆 ℂ𝔸𝔽 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 𝕃𝕖𝕒𝕘𝕦𝕖 🏆



🗣️ "𝘐 𝘢𝘮 𝘴𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘥"



Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is very happy to have advanced to the #TotalEnergiesCAFCL final once again after beating Espérance in Tshwane! #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/do0nUZRCcZ — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) April 18, 2026

“The most important thing is to grind the way we have been grinding, and we know that when you go away, it’s a bit difficult,” he said.

“But the good thing is that we’ve been getting good results away and home. We will try to minimise conceding goals because it’s something that we have been doing well in the Champions League.”

With new striker Brayan León having played a role in helping the club reach the final after scoring in both legs against Esperance, Morena explained why he thinks it has been easy for the Colombian international to adjust.

“I think the team has welcomed everyone well. He is also training to our strength. We understand his aggressiveness, and he is willing to work for the team.”

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