Pirates have to ‘focus on the details’ for high-stakes derby in title race

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Kaizer Chiefs 2025-26 Betway Premiership title hopes might be long gone, but they can still be kingmakers, a detail that will not have escaped leaders Orlando Pirates ahead of Sunday’s Soweto derby at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs meet both title challengers in a nail-bitingly close race before the close of the season next month — the Buccaneers this weekend and eight-time successive champions and current second-placed chasers Mamelodi Sundowns on at Loftus Versfeld on May 6.

Downs are really chasers by default. Pirates’ 3-0 win against AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium saw Bucs regain the lead (58 points from 25 games) while Sundowns were out of domestic action as they beat Esperance Tunis 1-0 in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal to reach the final with a 2-0 aggregate scoreline.

Downs (56 points from 23 matches) are two points behind but have two games in hand and have been in menacing league form with 10 wins in a row out of 14 games unbeaten.

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📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/pZ1LUPecmf — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 18, 2026

Chiefs are out of the title race but, on the back of six unbeaten league games, are pushing hard to secure a best finish since 2019-20, when they were second under Ernst Middendorp, of third place.

Amakhosi won five games in a row — their best winning run since Middendorp — before being held to a 0-0 draw by Polokwane City away on Saturday.

The Buccaneers know they have avoid further blips punctuating their otherwise strong form such as their recent draws against Siwelele FC and Richards Bay FC, so the stakes are high for them on Sunday.

In such circumstances of a derby that is unusual coming at such a late stage of the season, that can influence the title rave and third place, adding to the standalone pressure of the great game itself, Bucs coach Mandla Ncikazi said his players have to control proceedings through optimal concentration.

“Control is important for us. If you play such matches you have to focus on the details, be incisive on our build-up attack, control the transitions and we have to be highly clinical in front of goals.

Could these be the key Tactics and Trends that define the Soweto Derby on Sunday? 👀#SSDiski | #ChooseASide pic.twitter.com/2rK1oxAJE7 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 21, 2026

“We know the area where we have not been doing as well. Focusing on perfecting those will give us the outcome [on Sunday].

“There is no history In such matches, there’s no form in such matches, it’s what you do on that day and that’s what we are preparing to do.”

Ncikazi said the technical staff will downplay the occasion and its importance and accentuate preparing their players on the details needed for victory against the specific opponents of the afternoon.

“The only thing that becomes important for us is that we have a match against the opponents, this is how they play, this is how we will approach the match.

Here's how the #BetwayPrem log looks ahead of Sundowns' match against Stellenbosch FC.#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/BjIVxMrDvZ — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 20, 2026

“Give the confidence to the players who have done it before that they can do it again. And I think in the past seven or eight derby matches we haven’t lost. We are doing well as a team.

“And it’s no different. Though we know these matches are not like normal matches. But if we have the capacity of what we have been doing, of doing what needs to be done based on how the opponents play, and what we want to enforce and impose as our identity on the opponents, it doesn’t become a challenge to the players.

“And hence the confidence from all the players in the group that they approach matches the same way, we dominate matches, If we gain the ball we know how to use it and when we lose it we know what to do.

“That becomes the important part. But any other thing that happens outside the field is not part of our DNA.”

Sundowns return to Premiership action against Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday and Richards Bay FC away on Saturday, matches they will be out to win to ramp up the pressure on Pirates for the derby.

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