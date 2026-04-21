Prospect of matching Sundowns’ 2016 Caf heroes excites Aubaas

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Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas is excited about the prospect of being part of a generation that can reclaim the Caf Champions League for the club.

Sundowns face Moroccan side AS Far in the two-legged final on in Pretoria May 15 and return leg in Rabat on May 24. Masandawana have not won the title since beating Zamalek in the 2016 final, but came close last year, losing to another Egyptian team, Pyramids FC, in the last match.

Downs reached the final with their 2-0 aggregate semifinal win against Espérance Tunis, concluded with Saturday’s 1-0 second-leg win at Loftus Versfeld. FAR beat RS Berkane 2-1 in their all-Moroccan semifnal.

🏆 ℂ𝔸𝔽 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 𝕃𝕖𝕒𝕘𝕦𝕖 🏆



⚽️ ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Brayan León scores!



𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬 1⃣➖0⃣ 𝐄𝐒 𝐓𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐬

(𝗔𝗚𝗚: 2⃣➖0⃣)



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🏅 Semi-Final: 2nd Leg

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrVLc#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/fFbUd6dgiu — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) April 18, 2026

Aubaas, speaking ahead of Downs turning their attention back to the Betway Premiership title race with their clash against Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday, is hopeful the current Brazilians can emulate coach Pitso Mosimane’s class of a decade ago.

“I will be happy [to beat AS Far], and for us to get there, you have to be humble, work hard and respect the opponent,” the former TS Galaxy midfielder said. “And on the pitch, you have to bring the correct attitude and right mentality.

“I’m happy we reached back-to-back finals and for our coach [Miguel Cardoso] it’s the third one in a row. Everyone is happy.”

Cardoso lost in the last two Champions League finals — he steered Espérance there in 2023-24, losing 1-0 on aggregate to Al Ahly.

Aubaas, 30, explained how the coach has been pushing Sundowns as they look to earn another Champions League title.

'One of the nights of my life,' - Miguel Cardoso after beating Esperance.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/LHXJ9smOsf pic.twitter.com/2cxR8Mioe9 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 18, 2026

“[He] has been giving us encouragement to be positive, support one and another and keep on working hard. You have to be focused and you have to keep on working hard.

“Everyone is always ready and whoever is called to come and be in the squad and given an opportunity, you grab it with both hands. We know we have quality players. You can’t mess around when you are given an opportunity like this.”

Sundowns play six league matches before the final. After facing Stellenbosch they travel to Richards Bay FC on Saturday.

Back-to-back matches against Polokwane City will follow before they face Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele FC.

This week’s Betway Premiership fixtures

Tuesday:

Mamelodi Sundowns v Stellenbosch FC, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm)

Friday:

Durban City v Orbit College, Chatsworth Stadium (7.30pm)

Lamontville Golden Arrows v Siwelele FC, King Zwelithini Stadium (7.30pm)

Saturday:

AmaZulu v Chippa United, Princess Magogo Stadium (3pm)

Sekhukhune United v Marumo Gallants, Peter Mokaba Stadium (5.30pm)

Sunday:

Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs, FNB Stadium (3pm)

Polokwane City v Stellenbosch FC, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (3pm)

TS Galaxy v Magesi FC, Mbombela Stadium (3pm)

Sowetan