League title for Pirates matters more than individual honours, says Appollis

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Oswin Appollis of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec on the 28 February 2026.

Oswin Appollis insists winning the coveted PSL Footballer of the Season award is not in his mind.

Instead, the instrumental winger is prioritising helping Orlando Pirates win the Betway Premiership.

Appollis, who joined the Buccaneers from Polokwane City at the start of the season, has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 11 goals, with eight assists, in as many games across all competitions.

The 24-year-old’s rich form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with many throwing his name in the hat for Footballer of the Season.

Mofokeng 🤝 Appollis



Oswin delivers in his first Soweto Derby ☠️⚫



📺 Stream #SowetoDerby on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/fJyVKLIpFX — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 28, 2026

“At the moment our focus is to win games as a group and share the ball as much as we can. That’s what the group has been doing,” he said at Pirates’ media open day at Rand Stadium on Tuesday.

“The player of the season award is not in mind at the moment. My job is to score goals for the team, help the team win and achieve goals. Our goal is to win the league, that’s all.”

Appollis is expected to play a big role in Sunday’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium, having scored in the first round when Bucs thumped Amakhosi 3-0 at the same venue in February.

“The previous derby was exciting, and I’m expecting this one to be even more exciting. We were confident in the first derby and this one won’t be easy.”

With their squad largely made up of players who have never won the league before, Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi weights in on whether the club’s transfer policy is having any bearing on their failure to win the league in recent seasons.

Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/SfgFo9yiYH — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 21, 2026

The Buccaneers are top of the table, leading second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by two points, though the eight-time successive champion Brazilians have two games in hand.

Appollis did not want to discuss how dropping points against Amakhosi would affect their title chances. “We are focusing on one game at a time and for now we are focused on Sunday, and not on the bigger scheme of things.”

Appollis reflected on how Pirates recovered from the setbacks of drawing against Siwelele and Richards Bay in recent weeks. Bucs thumped AmaZulu 3-0 at home in their last outing on Saturday to regain the lead of the league.

“Obviously we were very disappointed, dropping points, but we’ve spoken to say, ‘We must continue going, the league isn’t over’. So, we just take it one game at a time.

“Most importantly, the boys have learnt to take the chances we create.”

Sowetan