Mabasa does old team Bucs a favour earning point for Stellies as Sundowns stay second

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Tshegofatso Mabasa of Stellenbosch FC celebrates a goal during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 22 April 2026.

Mamelodi Sundowns paid for being unable to add to their first-half opening goal and conceded a late penalty that saw them held to a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night, a result that saw the Brazilians fail to regain the lead of the Betway Premiership.

Former Buccaneer Tshegofatso Mabasa, on as a substitute, did his old team a favour by slotting the 86th-minute equaliser for Stellies after earlier seeing a save from his spot-kick, the result of a rash challenge by Downs’ young centreback Khulumani Ndamane. That strike cancelled out Katlego Ntsabeleng’s 27th-minute opener for the home team.

Pirates remain top on 58 points from 25 games, with Sundowns second by a point in a thrilling neck-and-neck title race on 57 from 24, though still with a chance to make their game in hand count and go top if they beat Richards Bay FC away on Saturday.

Downs will want to earn that victory at the weekend, as it will apply pressure on Pirates in Sunday’s already high-stakes Soweto derby at FNB Stadium, where Bucs face a Kaizer Chiefs side making a push to secure third place.

The incident that led to the penalty to Stellies 📹⚽#BetwayPrem | #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/Zz82k4GhuT — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 22, 2026

Apart from Downs being unable to capitalise on their possession, territory and chances, an incorrectly disallowed strike for offside by Tashreeq Matthews soon after half-time also shaped the result.

An early lapse in concentration at the back in the 17th minute almost put Downs under pressure. Aubrey Modiba, otherwise good on the night, produced a slack back-pass to Ronwen Williams into the path Devin Titus, who forced a point-blank stop from the Bafana Bafana shot-stopper.

Ten minutes later the Brazilians took the lead and from there they were crucially just unable to add a second as they aimed for a measured three points, controlling proceedings, Ndamane’s rash moment in the dying minutes costing them that end result.

A build-up that started down the left between Modiba and Tashreeq Matthews ended with Sales playing Ntsabeleng through the middle to finish past Sage Stephens.

Masandawana are a well-oiled machine 🤩👆



Tsiki Ntsabeleng opens the scoring in the capital 📍



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/1VmTE1VSMH — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 22, 2026

There were more chances for Downs in near one-way traffic as they ended the half with Iqraam Rayners through to force a stop at the striker’s feet by Stephens.

In a half-chance to Stellies just after the break a half-clearance fell to left-back Omega Mdaka to surge into the box and shoot into the side netting.

In the 53rd Matthews had the ball in the net but TV replays showed he was incorrectly ruled offside in a crucial decision for the outcome of the game.

Khuliso Mudau headed Matthews’ cross inches wide and Marcelo Allende’s shot from the edge of the box took a slight deflection to force a strong stop from Stephens as Downs continued to apply almost all the pressure.

It seemed the three points had been wrapped up. Then, with Chumani Butsaka chasing a fairly harmless bouncing ball on the far right of the box, Ndamane clattered the Stellies forward down and referee Thando Ndzandzeka had no hesitation pointing to the spot.

Mabasa, loaned to the Cape team from Pirates in January, struck his first effort too close to Williams, who parried. The big striker, who had come on for Ibraheem Jabaar in the 77th, slotted the loose ball with the Downs keeper stranded.

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