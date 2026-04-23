ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Chiefs can upset Pirates in derby, says ‘Killer’ Mphela

In episode 101 of the Arena Sports Show, host Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Sizwe Mabena are joined by former Bafana Bafana striker Katlego “Killer” Mphela.
Their wide-ranging discussion starts with a preview of the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
Mphela believes his former team Kaizer Chiefs can upset Orlando Pirates.
Mphela, who also played for SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns, also spoke about the race for the Betway Premiership title in which he thinks the Brazilians have the edge over the Buccaneers.
One of the biggest discussions among fans is who the favourite is for PSL Footballer of the Season. The striker said it’s between exciting Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng and Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau.
TimesLIVE
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