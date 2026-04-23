Soccer

Chiefs have fewer injuries, good form, ready for Pirates: Ben Youssef

After a string of losses in February, Amakhosi are back in form and pushing for third place ahead of derby

Marc Strydom

Marc Strydom

Digital Sports Editor

Orlando Pirates' Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou (left) greets Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Khalil Ben Youssef during the Soweto Derby press conference in Houghton on Thursday. (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Some major injuries were behind Kaizer Chiefs’ slump in February, a period in which they got a fair hiding from Orlando Pirates with a 3-0 defeat in the latest Soweto derby, coach Khalil Ben Youssef said on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Tunisian, co-coach with Burundian Cedric Kaze — the pairing who have overseen an overall improvement at long-ailing Amakhosi since prickly Nasreddine Nabi’s departure in September — says Chiefs are in far better condition ahead of Sunday’s second league derby at FNB Stadium. Ben Youssef expects his team to go toe to toe with Pirates this time round.

Centreback Rushwin Dortley (knee surgery), in-form goalkeeper Brandon Petersen (finger) and key attacker Mfundo Vilakazi were among injuries in February as Chiefs went on a four-game losing streak across competitions.

They have regained form with five victories in a row followed by Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, surging back up to third place.

Premiership leaders Pirates (58 points from 25 games) are involved a thrilling neck-and neck race to unseat eight-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns (57 from 24) for the title.

Third-placed Chiefs (46 from 24) are chasing a best finish since being runners-up under Ernst Middendorp in 2019-20.

“The first problem we had this season was we had a number of injuries, all of them fractures or ligaments coming from contact, not coming from the training,” Ben Youssef said at the pre-derby press conference in Houghton on Thursday.

“That’s what made it more difficult because we were making a lot of changes and substitutions for games. You know that when you make a lot of changes it’s difficult to get the performance and the result.

“And we battled in these four games [consecutive defeats in February and early March that preceded Chiefs’ unbeaten run] against Zamalek [2-1], Stellenbosch [2-1], Orlando Pirates [3-0] and Richards Bay [1-0].

“Now I think when the full squad is ready and all of them with us and are ready to play you could see the past five or six games the performance was there, people enjoying the football we played.

“And the most important thing when you start to win is you have to continue to win and to be in this positive way.

“This week I think all the players are performing very well [in training], they are fighting to take the positions. Everyone wants to show they are ready for this game.

“We are working to continue to play the same squad and prepare our team to be in the best condition and on Sunday, Inshallah [God-willing], to come back with the three points.”

While Dortley remains a long-term injury concern, Petersen and Shabalala’s returns were part of Chiefs’ revival in March and April.

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