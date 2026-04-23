Key Soweto derby logistics you need to know ahead of Sunday’s match

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A general view of supporters packing FNB Stadium for the Betway Premiership Soweto derby match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on February 28, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

After Stadium Management SA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar admitted there were more than 100,000 supporters in the last Soweto derby, which was a logistical nightmare, in February, we unpack some of logistics and traffic control mitigation plans in place for Sunday’s derby at FNB Stadium (3pm).

For the first time ever, the gates will be opened at 10am. In the past, they were opened at 11am.

The tickets will be checked 500 metres away from the stadium, and if you don’t have a ticket, you’ll be turned away.

Only vehicles with parking permits will be allowed (a parking ticket is sold for R50 on MyTicket app). There are 8,000 parking tickets allocated. In the previous derby, there were 5,000 cars more than the capacity.

Road closures will be implemented from 10am. The Soweto Highway between Booysens and Diepkloof and Booysens Reserve Road between Crown and Nasrec are some of the roads that will be closed.

On the Soweto Highway, the only vehicles that will have access are the Rea Vaya buses and authorised vehicles with permits. On Booysens Reserve Road, only hospitality and VIP ticket holders, people with disabilities, and authorised vehicles will be allowed to pass through.

There will be a counterflow traffic system on Nasrec Road, where three lanes leading to the stadium will be opened. After the game, it will be a four-way system to push the vehicles out of the venue. A four-way system means four lanes will be one-way.

After the game, there will be extra road closures at the N1 and N17.

Park and Ride SA Services will be operating from various malls within the City of Johannesburg, and even Gold Reef City.

Rea Vaya buses will be operating between Soweto and the stadium and also from the Joburg CBD and Sandton.

Sowetan