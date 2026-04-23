POLL | If Pirates lose the derby, will Sundowns win the league?

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The outcome of Sunday's derby between Chief and Pirates could be critical to who will win the league.

While the sold-out Soweto derby at 94,000-seat FNB Stadium on Sunday has hogged the headlines this week, a sub-plot is Orlando Pirates’ thrilling neck-and-neck Betway Premiership title race with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Given how close it is to the end of the season, Sunday’s derby (3.30pm) between third place-chasing Kaizer Chiefs and title hopefuls and league leaders Pirates is carrying some of the highest stakes in recent years.

Eight-time successive champions Sundowns spurned a chance to regain the Premiership lead when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld stadium on Wednesday night.

The Brazilians (57 points from 24 games) face Richards Bay FC at Richards Bay Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm), soon after the derby.

Downs will be hoping Pirates (58 points from 25 matches) slip up against hungry Chiefs, who won five games in a row then drew one in their six games leading up to the derby.

If the Buccaneers slip, that might hand the advantage to the Brazilians in the title race with only a handful of matches left to play.

TimesLIVE