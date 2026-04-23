WATCH | Cardoso expects an immediate response against Richards Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Katlego Ntsabeleng of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal during his team's Betway Premiership 2025/26 clash against Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 22 April 2026.

After dropping points for the first time this year in the league when they drew 1-1 with Stellenbosch at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso expects an immediate response when they visit Richards Bay on Sunday.

Sundowns missed an opportunity to return to the summit of the table as they conceded late against Stellies to share the points.

They looked to have done enough to secure three points when Katlego Ntsabeleng gave them a lead in the first half, but conceded late in the match, Tshegofatso Mabasa’s strike from a penalty rebound.

Pain is when you don’t win. Now we have to go to the next one to create joy out of the victory that will also not be easy — Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso

A win would have seen Masandawana reclaim top spot with 59 points and lead Orlando Pirates by one with a game in hand.

“Pain is when you don’t win. Now we have to go to the next one to create joy out of the victory that will also not be easy,” said Cardoso to the media after the match.

“But we have to do it in Richards Bay, that’s it. Until then, there will be a lot of silence. The sound of not winning is silence. For sure, there will be a lot of that noise because we want to win every game.

“We have that intention, but we need to deal with that responsibility. There is still a lot to play. We just need to worry about the next match now.”

With their gruelling final stretch, where they will play six games before their CA Champions League final, Cardoso said he will continue to rotate his players to keep them fresh.

However, he is worried about their conditions, especially those who will be selected for the national team ahead of the Fifa World Cup in June.

“You have to understand that in two days we will travel to play in Richards Bay. After the match we travel to play Polokwane,” he said.

“So, can you imagine you must have the capacity to change some players because we need to avoid injuries, and it is also our role as coaches to deal with it.

“Today [Wednesday], we rested [Thapelo] Morena, Keanu [Cupido] regarding the level of matches they played in the Champions League and the demand we had.

“No one is capable of playing seven matches in 21 days without getting injured. Let’s hope Bafana Bafana will not be penalised by what is happening at this moment. I will do everything I can to achieve performances in these last matches of the Championship, for sure.”

Sowetan