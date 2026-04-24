Key duels that may decide Soweto derby

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With the 185th Soweto derby between two traditional rivals, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, at FNB Stadium on Sunday at 3pm being the drawcard of this weekend’s local sporting world, we pick three key duels that could decide this titanic fixture that is likely impact the Betway Premiership title race.

Nkosinathi Sibisi v Flavio Silva

Defender Sibisi’s uncompromising and aggressive approach has seen him win most of the battles against strikers, but Silva is also an imposing figure, blessed with aerial prowess; meaning the battle is likely to be a physical one. Sibisi often specialises in high-volume tackling, intimidating strikers through physical and “no-nonsense” play. Silva has been in relatively great form with seven league goals, and he will be eager to net his first goal in the Soweto derby.

Lebohang Maboe v Masindi Nemtajela

Maboe has been one of Amakhosi’s best players in recent games, and his experience will be crucial in the derby. However, the former Mamelodi Sundowns man won’t have it easy in the middle of the park against Nemtajela, who’s known for keeping it simple by sticking to basics. Maboe is admired for his exceptional tactical intelligence and controlling of the tempo of the game, while Nemtajela has been excellent in breaking up play, also boasting a precise passing range to build attacks.

Aden McCarthy v Yanela Mbuthuma

After signing a new improved two-year deal this week, McCarthy will be eager to prove his worth at Naturena by delivering a solid performance in the derby. But, after scoring in the last game when they beat AmaZulu 3-0 at home last Saturday, Mbuthuma’s confidence should be better, having struggled in recent months. His physicality and unrivalled work rate are his biggest weapons, while McCarthy is a highly versatile modern defender known for his technical skill, intelligence and ability to build play from the back.