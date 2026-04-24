WATCH | Ouaddou urges Orlando Pirates to treat derby with ‘humility’

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Abdeslam Ouaddou, head coach of Orlando Pirates, during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 Soweto derby press conference at The Venue in Houghton on April 23 2026.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou wants his troops to approach Sunday’s Betway Premiership Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs with humility, having thumped Amakhosi 3-0 in the previous derby in February.

Pirates and Chiefs will meet for the 185th time at FNB Stadium (3pm). League leaders Bucs are viewed as favourites, having won the last five league fixtures against Amakhosi, who are out to consolidate their third spot on the table.

“In sport and in this job [of being a coach] you need a lot of humility. Once you reach the target and stop working, that’s the beginning of the end,” Ouaddou said in the pre-derby press conference at Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg yesterday.

“We approach this derby with a lot of humility, not thinking too much about the result of the previous derby.

“Sunday is another game, different context, different environment, Kaizer Chiefs have been in a very good shape over the past six games [where they won five in a row, then drew one], but we focus on ourselves and how we want to attack that game.”

The Pirates coach, who will oversee his second Soweto derby on Sunday after winning his maiden one in February, insisted every player will be vital on Sunday, and lauded the support their fans have given them this season.

“We will need everybody; players who will start, the impact players from the bench and our fans. Our fans have been fantastic since the beginning of the season. They are our 12th man and we feel when our fans are behind us, we fly.”

Heading into this fixture, Pirates have scored an impressive 17 goals in their past five league fixtures, where they won three times with two stalemates, with Relebohile Mofokeng scoring six times and bagging two assists.

Ouaddou has chalked their rich scoring form to good attitude and bravery.

“They didn’t change their attitude and they’ve been brave and fantastic since the beginning of the season. You can see our team never gives up from the beginning until the end.

“I think you’re going to see a well-organised team that is going to make a lot of runs and play with a lot of intensity in the derby.”

Sowetan