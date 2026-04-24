WATCH | Surprise Moriri backs Sundowns’ endurance in title race

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Mamelodi Sundowns lost some momentum in their Betway Premiership title charge during the week, but club legend Surprise Moriri says there is no need for panic.

The Brazilians were held to a 1-1 draw by Stellenbosch FC at Loftus on Wednesday and missed an opportunity to overtake Orlando Pirates to the top of the log.

I have full trust in the boys ... We still have a number of games to go; we have the endurance, and we know how to go all the way. — Surprise Moriri, Mamelodi Sundowns legend & U19 team coach

Sundowns, who went through ten league matches without dropping points before drawing with Stellies, are trailing Pirates by one point. But going into this crucial weekend where Pirates host Chiefs in the Soweto derby, coach Miguel Cardoso and his men have a game in hand.

More twists and turns are expected in this interesting title race, with Pirates taking on Chiefs and Sundowns visiting unpredictable Richards Bay on Sunday.

Surprise Moriri says Sundowns have the endurance to win the league.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/NogHitTgMH pic.twitter.com/1gxzL4jWyk — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 24, 2026

Moriri said Sundowns will bounce back to finish the job in the coming weeks.

“I have full trust in the boys; so far we have got an upper hand,” he said from Germany on Thursday. Moriri and fellow Sundowns ambassador Hlompho Kekana are visiting Red Bull Leipzig, whom the Brazilians will host in an off-season friendly at Lucas Moripe Stadium next month.

“We still have a number of games to go. We have the endurance and we know how to go all the way. Especially during the last couple of games. It’s going to be intense playing against teams that are fighting to avoid relegation and some pushing for the top eight.

“It’s not going to be easy but we have depth and our boys have experience from the Champions League.

“I think we will be able to compete until the last game, and I am hopeful that we will lift this one also.”

Sundowns legends Hlompho Kekana and Surprise Moriri with RB Leipzig and German international Ridle Baku at the club's headquarters. https://t.co/EhkNZirdel pic.twitter.com/ZfpfYYtjGj — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 22, 2026

Sundowns are in the final of the Champions League, where they meet Morocco’s AS FAR over two legs on May 15 and 24.

Moriri said it is about time Downs crossed the line after disappointments of the past few seasons, losing to Egypt’s Pyramids FC in last season’s final and reaching the last four semifinals. Downs are aiming to add to their lone 2016 title in this year’s final.

“It will be sweet [if Sundowns win the Champions League]. If you look at the way things went during the group stages and how we qualified for the knockout stages, it was not easy, but the boys fought very hard to make sure we got to where we are now in the final.

“And I know everyone is looking forward to the final. We have been chasing this thing for too long, and I think we are very, very close to it.

“It will be very sweet to put the second star on the jersey. I know it’s not going to be easy, but they say success is sweeter when it’s achieved under tough times, unlike when it comes on a silver platter.

The only thing we are looking for is to see these boys playing at the highest level. — Surprise Moriri

“The boys have tried hard; they have paid their school fees, but I have trust and believe in them and the technical team.”

After hanging up his boots, Moriri turned to coaching, and he is enjoying every moment of it.

“Football is football, and after playing you always feel like you have to give back to these youngsters. We must make sure those who are talented will get the opportunity to play at the highest level.

“We must make sure we prepare them better so when they get up there, coaches are not going to start complaining about the technique and basic behaviour.

“We are really working hard. I know in the juniors not much credit is given to the coaches, but we are prepared to work.

“The only thing we are looking for is to see these boys playing at the highest level. We must make sure that we prepare them properly, and I am enjoying it. Actually, I love it.”

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