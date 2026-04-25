Derby title threat: Chiefs out to rock Bucs’ boat

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Fans during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on February 1 2025. File photo.

Soweto derby day at The Calabash is upon us, with sparks set to fly in an evergreen rivalry between two storied sides that geographically lie on the eastern and western sides of the railway line in Orlando but have emotional homes in the hearts of millions across the country.

Anticipation for the 185th edition has fervently swept through since the tickets for the Orlando Pirates versus Kaizer Chiefs match were snapped up in two hours after going on sale on March 30.

The stakes couldn’t be higher in a clash that holds comprehensive consequences for the table-topping Pirates (58 points), second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns (57, with a game in hand), and third-positioned Chiefs (46 points).

The Glamour Boys head into this fixture holding power over a rather mischievous Pandora’s box, bolstered by their own recent form, being unbeaten in six matches in a splendid run of five wins in a row and a draw as they prepare to upset the apple cart and rock the Sea Robbers’ boat.

Draped in destroyer cloth, Amakhosi will arrive with a dual mission driven by the motivation of dream destruction for their arch-rival.

( Nolo Moima)

Passage to Caf cup

Uppermost in their minds will be to avenge the 3-0 defeat from the first round to strengthen their third spot, which secures a passage to the Caf Confederation Cup.

More dangerously, they have the potential role of a dream destroyer for their arch-rival driven by the motivation of tearing asunder the Buccaneers dream of a first league title in 14 years.

The influence of the resurgent Chiefs in the destination of the Betway Premiership crown won’t end tomorrow as they have a trip to the capital to contest Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on May 6.

But their priority this afternoon is to conjure up a plan to turn the tables on Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men, who will be out to consolidate the top spot with defending champions Sundowns away to Richards Bay for an evening clash at Umhlathuze Sports Complex.

Chiefs are in a better frame of mind and will want to deliver an improved performance compared to the pedestrian showing of the 3-0 pasting. They will have to deal with the psychological scar of losing the last five matches; they lost their last five league Soweto derby encounters, conceding 10 goals and managing to score only three.

Solid combination

The return of gloveman Brandon Petersen between the sticks will bolster the last line of defence behind a back four likely to feature Thabiso Monyane, Inácio Miguel, Aden McCarthy and Bradley Cross.

The central midfield pairing of Lebohang Maboe and Siphesihle Ndlovu continues to grow into a solid combination.

Makabi Lilepo has the desire to drive shots goalward, a trait he will continue to show in search of this fifth league goal.

A nine-goal return in all competitions, seven in the league, confirms Flávio da Silva as the most lethal weapon in Amakhosi’s armoury.

Along with Mduduzi Shabalala (five goals) and Wandile Duba, Silva has been the spearhead in the 12 goals amassed by Amakhosi in the last six games, which represents a marked improvement.

Chaine’s clean sheets

But in Sipho Chaine, they’ll be up against a goalie who has emerged with 17 clean sheets in 25 matches, just one below the record reached by Ronwen Williams during the 2022-23 campaign.

Pirates’ skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi and Lebone Seema will be in front of Chaine at centre-back, with Kamogelo Sebelebele and Deon Hotto roving on either flank.

Makhehleni Makhaula and Thalente Mbatha will likely man the central midfield, with supply aplenty for marksman Yanela Mbuthuma from the wing play of Tshepang Moremi and Oswin Appollis.

The last time around, Evidence Makgopa hammered the final nail in Amakhosi’s coffin to prove himself the most prolific marksman of his generation in this encounter, taking his tally to five.

The Chiefs’ coaching combo of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze must cultivate a plan to curb the kamikaze dual threat of man of the moment Relebohile Mofokeng and Appollis, his partner in destruction, who are responsible for 18 goals between them: 10 for the former and eight for the latter.