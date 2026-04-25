Motale warns form means little as Pirates and Chiefs brace for fierce Soweto derby

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Oswin Appolis of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal with Relebohile Mofokeng during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Amazulu at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on 18 April 2026.

Former Orlando Pirates defender Edward Motale expects a far more competitive Soweto derby this time around, warning that recent form will count for little when Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs collide this Sunday at the FNB Stadium at 3pm.

The two Soweto giants meet for the second time in just over a month, with Pirates having secured a commanding 3-0 victory in the previous encounter.

While he gives his former side the edge based on their current momentum, Motale insists the gap between the two teams is not as wide as it appeared, with Chiefs’ growing resilience setting the stage for a tighter, more unpredictable contest.

The Buccaneers come into the clash on an impressive run, having gone eight league matches without defeat, while Chiefs, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last six outings, but will be under pressure to deliver, with their last derby victory dating back to 2023, when they claimed a narrow 1-0 win.

As always, pride will be at stake, but there is far more riding on this encounter. Pirates remain in the title race and cannot afford any slip-ups, while Amakhosi continue to push for a top-three finish.

With both sides determined to end the season strongly, this fixture could carry significant consequences.

Unbeaten in their last eight league matches, Motale believes Pirates will still hold the upper hand, but expects a far closer contest than their previous meeting.

“Orlando Pirates will go into the derby with the upper hand because they have been playing very well.” Motale told SportsBoom.co.za.

“The game will be very interesting and balanced, unlike the one-sided match that we saw two months ago. Pirates have been on a decent streak of games, winning about eight matches since their last loss, but Chiefs have also been doing well in the last six games.”

Amakhosi will also bring a solid run of form into the match, having gone six games unbeaten, and Motale warned against any complacency from his former side as he anticipates a closely contested affair on Sunday.

“The derby is not a regular match and usually every team comes with high hopes,” Motale continued.

“For a game of this magnitude, Chiefs will be motivated coming into the match, and even though they are coming on the back of a goalless draw against Polokwane City, they haven’t lost in a long time and they will be highly motivated.

“It will be important for Pirates not to underestimate them because of recent results. They have to carry on from their 3-0 win and ensure that they carry that psychological edge into this match.

“They are a wounded side that will not want to lose a second game in a row against their rivals, especially not with the same margin of goals.

“The game will be a lot more balanced and tougher, but I still expect Pirates to win, just not with a huge margin.”

With just three defeats this season, Motale also praised the impact of coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, highlighting the team’s improved balance, settled combinations, and growing consistency, with key players such as Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis standing out.

“The coach has managed to get the right balance and combination for consistency. Unlike the uncertainty in the early part of the season, now even when Rele is replaced, the right player comes in without affecting the rhythm of the match.

“Appollis and Mofokeng have been doing well for the team, and they have brought good stability this season.

“It has really been about teamwork, as there has not been over-reliance on certain players, everyone has been pulling their weight, which has helped the competition within the team.”

Motale also stressed that, despite recent dropped points against Siwelele FC (1-1) and Richards Bay FC (2-2), the title race remains far from decided, with this upcoming clash against Chiefs carrying significant importance, as will all of Pirates’ remaining matches this season.

“There is still a lot to play for. I hear people saying that the dropped points in the matches against Siwelele and Richards Bay have affected their chances of claiming silverware, but the league title hasn’t been won yet, there is still a fair number of games to go, and anything can happen,” he concluded.

- SpoortsBoom