Nervy Arsenal go back to top as Eze seals vital win over Newcastle

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after Eberechi Eze scores their side's first goal during the Premier League match against Newcastle Uited at the Emirates Stadium, London on Saturday April 25, 2026.

Arsenal arrested their slump in form with Eberechi Eze’s superb early goal securing an ugly 1-0 home win against Newcastle United to reclaim top spot in the Premier League on Saturday.

After successive league defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City, Arsenal were knocked off the summit for the first time since October by City on Wednesday but they responded to secure three vital points.

It was far from convincing, however, and the quality of Eze’s sublime ninth-minute strike was at odds with the rest of a laboured and edgy display by Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal made heavy weather of it against an out-of-form Newcastle side and the nervousness around the stadium was apparent throughout with Yoane Wissa blazing a glorious late chance over the crossbar for the visitors.

With Manchester City in FA Cup semi-final action, Arsenal moved to 73 points from 34 games with City on 70 from 33.

Newcastle’s fourth successive league defeat left them in 14th place and with pressure mounting on Eddie Howe.

Arsenal’s stuttering run in the past month began with a tame League Cup final defeat by Manchester City and a surprise loss to Southampton in the FA Cup.

But it was the back-to-back league defeats to Bournemouth and City and the evaporation of a nine-point lead in the title race that really spooked Arsenal as they try to land a first Premier League crown since 2004.

ARSENAL SCORE FROM ANOTHER SET-PIECE

While Saturday’s performance will hardly have soothed fears of a fourth successive runners-up spot, the win was all that really mattered and once again it was Arsenal’s ability from set-pieces that proved decisive.

Eze’s goal was the 17th Arsenal have scored from a corner this season -- a new Premier League record -- but this was a variation on the usual routine.

Twice in the opening minutes they used a short-corner rather than the usual high delivery into the area. The first two had little effect although Eze did fire a shot wide from the second.

When another corner was awarded soon after, the ball was played low to Kai Havertz, who fed it back to Eze just outside the penalty area and in one flowing movement he sent a stunning right-footed shot curling away from the helpless Nick Pope.

It should have settled Arsenal’s nerves and made for a comfortable evening against a labouring Newcastle.

In reality, it was never comfortable. Arsenal were strangely passive throughout the rest of the first half and Newcastle occasionally threatened, with Sandro Tonali’s dipping low drive almost catching out David Raya.

Havertz limped off in the first half to be replaced by Viktor Gyokeres and Eze departed early in the second half.

With Arsenal seemingly unable, or unwilling, to try to kill the game off, the anxiety levels grew in the latter stages and had Wissa shown more composure with the goal gaping, Arsenal would have handed another gift to City.

On the plus side, they will have the chance to open the gap to six points as they host Fulham next weekend before City are next in league action.

Reuters