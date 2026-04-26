Chiefs dent Pirates’ title race in Soweto derby

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Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs is tackled by Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando Pirates as Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou looks on during the Betway Premiership Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates’ title ambitions suffered a blow after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby league match at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The Buccaneers came from a goal down to draw 1-1 in a match they needed to win to keep pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns, but settled for a draw.

16:54 IN PICS | Orlando Pirates Seema is challenged by Kaizer Chiefs Siphesihle Ndlovu during their Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.#SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/nLFqPY1Emm — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 26, 2026

For Amakhosi, the draw is not a bad result as they maintain their third-place position, but dents Pirates’ title ambitions. This is the fourth time this year the Buccaneers have dropped points, after drawing with Sekhukhune United, Siwelele and Richards Bay, and losing to Sundowns. This draw is not good for them in the title race.

The match was delayed by 45 minutes as supporters were still stuck in traffic before the initial 3pm kickoff.

15:30 IN PICS: With kick-off delayed by 45 minutes, thousands of fans are still making their way through to the venue. Turnstiles are full with supporters still queuing.



Photos: @RealNevilleK #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/EwM0GRJQUO — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 26, 2026

Coming into this game looking to avenge the 3-0 they suffered in February, Amakhosi applied a low block hoping to catch Pirates on a break.

The Buccaneers suffered a blow in the first half as Tshepang Moremi was stretchered off due to injury and replaced by Patrick Maswanganyi.

Chiefs frustrated Pirates in the first half, gving them no space. Amakhosi started with Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Lebohang Maboe in the middle of the park.

However, Pirates did have a few chances to open the scoring, but Amakhosi defended well and both sides went into the interval goalless.

The Glamour Boys came back with more energy in the second half. They didn’t sit back as they did in the opening stanza.

Chiefs also did well to keep Relebohile Mofekeng and Oswin Appolis quiet in the match, as the two were frustrated.

Amakhosi were rewarded when Pule Mmodi gave them a lead after the hour mark, after he was picked up by Wandile Duba to slot home his first goal of the season. It was a deserved lead for Amakhosi as they came back with more energy.

That goal meant Pirates had to score twice to win the match and keep their chance of winning the lead. Mofokeng nearly equalised five minutes later, but Brandon Petersen was at his best to deny him.

Chiefs’ lead didn’t last long as Pirates were able to equalise 15 minutes from time when Kamogela Sebelebele slotted from a rebound after Petersen parried Deon Hotto’s shot inside play.

Pirates finished the stronger of the two, but were not able to create more chances.

Sowetan