Cardoso slams ‘dry pitch’ after Sundowns draw against Bay

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Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Richards Bay FC at Umhlathuze Sports Complex on April 26 2026 in Richards Bay.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has rued missing the opportunity to reclaim the top spot after Saturday’s scoreless stalemate with Richards Bay at Richards Bay Stadium, expressing his unhappiness with the “dry pitch” at the stadium.

Sundowns, who have a game in hand, are a point behind leaders Orlando Pirates, who played a 1-all draw against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium earlier on Saturday.

“I knew Bay were a difficult side at home but that’s not because of how they play. They don’t play, they just use counter attacks. Aslow pitch that’s very dry [made life difficult for them]. Anyway that’s what it is. It’s the rules in SA that allows the pitch not to be watered,” Cardoso said.

“I remembered that this week Atletico Madrid was heavily fined by LaLiga because the pitch wasn’t watered before their match with Barcelona. We have to manage with the rules and if this is a game SA wants to develop for the future it’s OK, but for me I don’t recognise myself for this kind of game and this kind of football.”

Cardoso bemoaned missing the chance to reclaim the top spot, albeit sounding confident that they’d win what would be their ninth league title on the bounce.

“If they [Pirates] drew [against Chiefs], obviously it’s a missed opportunity [for them to go the top]. It’s even more dramatic because we should have won and went top of the table,” the Sundowns coach said.

“Butthere’s five matches to be played and we have what it takes to win all those matches. We lost four points in the last two matches after having 10 or 11 victories in a row, so it’s obviously not ideal in the title race but we will turn it around.”

Sundowns’s next game is against Polokwane City at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday and Cardoso is not happy with playing at that venue, which has a compact pitch.

“We have to take it game by game, but it seems like we’re going to play somewhere in the countryside [at Seshego Stadium]. I don’t even know the name of it. It’s a big, nice stadium for this level of matches, so we’ll be very pleased to go there and play,” Cardoso said sarcastically.