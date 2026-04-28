Downs target top spot with win against Polokwane

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Mamelodi Sundowns forward Peter Shalulile during a training session and media day at the club's headquarters in Chloorkop, Midrand on Wednesday.

After dropping points in two successive matches, Mamelodi Sundowns will be eager to return to winning ways when they visit Polokwane City at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

Masandawawana drew back-to-back matches against Stellenbosch and Richards Bay and will face another stern test in their title charge against Polokwane on Tuesday evening.

A victory for the Brazilians will see them reclaim top spot on the league table with 61 points and and a two-point lead over title rivals Orlando Pirates. Miguel Cardoso’s charges failed to take advantage after Pirates’ slip-up when they drew against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby on Sunday, as they also drew with Bay away.

They will be desperate to avoid dropping another point on Tuesday night against a tricky Polokwane side, who come into the clash on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Stellenbosch. The two teams will also meet on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The Brazilians had won 10 league games to gain the upper hand in the title race. However, successive draws have halted their momentum.

But the title is still within their grasp. If they win all of their last matches, they will clinch their record ninth successive league title. There are many tough tests ahead with back-to-back fixtures against Polokwane to be followed by another tricky match against Chiefs.

While Cardoso has injury concerns, Rise and Shine coach Phuti Mohafe’s side has a clean bill of health, which is a significant advantage over their opponents

Sundowns have injury concerns heading into this match with Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho out injured, while striker Brayan Leon and Arthur Sales are doubtful starters.

However, Peter Shalulile made his return to action off the bench against Bay and Cardoso will be looking at him for goals.

Rise and Shine, on the other hand, is a tough team to beat, especially at home. In 13 matches in the league, they have won four, suffered two defeats and drawn seven.

Their last two games at home saw them play to a goalless draw with Chiefs before grinding out a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch at the weekend.

Sowetan