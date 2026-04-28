Ouaddou relieved as Orlando Pirates stay on top after Soweto derby stalemate

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou gives instructions to his players during Sunday's Betway Premiership Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will be relieved title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns played to a goalless draw against Richards Bay on the same day Bucs dropped two points in their 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

After Sunday’s drama, the Buccaneers are still top of the Betway Premiership, with 59 points, and lead second-placed Sundowns, who have played a game less, by a single point.

Had Downs defeated Bay, the Brazilians would have led by two points with a game in hand.

“Let’s wait and see how the other results go,” Ouaddou said after the derby.

“The show must go on, and like I’ve always said, we will keep playing until the last day, minute, or second. We are here.”

The Buccaneers have dropped 11 points this year, having drawn with Sekhukhune United, Siwelele FC, Richards Bay and now Chiefs, while losing to Sundowns.

One of their problems is their failure to turn the game around when they are a goal down — the case in all those matches this season.

After Pule Mmodi opened the scoring for Chiefs in the 52nd minute on Sunday, Kamogelo Sebelebele equalised in the 75th.

Ouaddou said his players are showing character despite not winning once they are a goal down.

My boys gave their best in personality and character to come back When you concede a goal, you need to take risks and leave some space to create chances, and this is what we did — Abdeslam Ouaddou

“If you look at most of the statistics in the world, the first team that scores also has a lot of chances to win the game.

“I think many times this season against Siwelele, Richards Bay and tonight [Sunday], we conceded early [in the first half]. My boys gave their best in personality and character to come back.

“When you concede a goal, you need to take risks and leave some space to create chances, and this is what we did.

“I think we have to give them credit for that, and maybe if the game had gone a bit further, we would have scored [again].”

Pirates’ next game is on May 5 away to Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium.

Sowetan