SMSA says ‘safety objectives met’ in derby, points at ‘fan behaviour’ for issues

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Stadium Management SA (SMSA) has expressed concern on the “media narrative” surrounding access and overcrowding issues at FNB Stadium for Soweto derby fixtures.

It claimed its overall objective of ensuring attendees’ safety was met in the latest derby, though there were apparent issues of overcrowding again as Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs drew 1-1 in their Betway Premiership fixture on Sunday in front of a packed FNB.

Exit aisles again appeared packed with supporters and many seemed forced to stand as too many fans crowded seated areas.

The match kicked off 45 minutes late, at 3.45pm, delayed due to traffic congestion and issues with fans entering the 94,000-seat stadium.

Recent derbies have seen overcrowding, with SMSA admitting “more an 100,000” supporters packed FNB for Pirates’ 3-0 win against Chiefs in February. This has been despite SMSA implementing a new digital ticketing system aimed at countering a scourge of fake tickets, attempts to ramp up organisation and pleas from organisers for fans to arrive earlier.

14:45 : WATCH | Soweto Derby entry issues: Hundreds of fans at turnstile 20 are frustrated as the gates appear stuck and entry is blocked. At Gate 22, scanners are reportedly not working, with officials switching to manual checks.



Video: Neville Khoza#SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/XyoPiqRwhX — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) April 26, 2026

SMSA outlined such planning in a statement on Tuesday. It asserted the objectives of successfully putting in place preventative measures for “ensuring spectator safety and preventing any risk of overcapacity ... were achieved”.

SMSA appeared to shift some blame to supporters, saying “execution of these plans was materially impacted by widespread non-compliant spectator behaviour”.

“The Event Safety and Security Planning Committee (ESSPC), being the collective of all event stakeholders appointed in terms of the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act (SASREA) to plan and execute safety and security measures for major events, notes with concern the emerging media narrative following recent Soweto Derby fixtures,” it said.

“It is evident elements of this narrative are being shaped and amplified by sections of the media in support of a public perception that attributes negativity to ESSPC stakeholders, without sufficient focus on the underlying causes, including unlawful and non-compliant spectator behaviour and the associated operational realities.

“While there should and must be public accountability on the part of the ESSPC and its roleplayers, such accountability must be balanced, fact-based and reflective of the full context within which these events are planned and executed.”

Contrary to and despite endless assurances, not once was I asked to produce a parking ticket. And despite being around the stadium precinct from 13h15, I only managed to get inside the stadium at exactly 15h30.



Thankfully, the mood inside made up for poor management outside. pic.twitter.com/JoeoHOqsYZ — Rams Mabote (@RamsByTheHorns) April 26, 2026

It said the derby was “underpinned by extensive, multi-agency planning, incorporating detailed safety, security, traffic management and access control measures.

“These plans were properly assessed, co-ordinated, and approved through established ESSPC processes, with the primary objective of ensuring spectator safety and preventing any risk of overcapacity within the stadium.

“From an operational perspective, this objective was achieved.”

Among issues SMSA identified as “widespread non-compliant spectator behaviour” were:

large volumes of un-ticketed individuals arriving at the precinct;

the circulation and attempted use of fraudulent tickets; and

deliberate pressure placed on traffic control points, validation areas and stadium access gates.

“Such illegitimate spectator conduct had a direct and consequential impact on traffic flow, perimeter control and turnstile operations, necessitating the escalation to contingency and mitigatory measures in line with the approved event plan.”

SMSA said its “integrated safety, security and traffic management plans were effective in design and, in large part, execution”. These included:

Road closure operations successfully identified and denied access to significant numbers of individuals without valid tickets or parking permits.

Digital ticketing systems performed reliably and remain the preferred and future-forward solution for access control.

Connectivity, scanning and turnstile infrastructure functioned within acceptable operational parameters.

While not eliminated entirely, the presence of un-ticketed patrons within the precinct was significantly reduced

I refuse to believe that only 88,120 people attended the #SowetoDerby yesterday, especially with so many people forcefully gaining access to the stadium due to delays with the scanning system. pic.twitter.com/F2ObDlJV0O — Village Guluva (@VillageGuluva) April 27, 2026

It continued: “At the same time, the ESSPC acknowledges there were areas of operational execution that require improvement, including isolated but serious incidents of non-compliance by security and access control personnel. These included instances of bribery to facilitate access for un-ticketed individuals, the unlawful opening of emergency gates and the unauthorised sale or misuse of verification passes.

“These matters are being actively investigated, with criminal charges instituted where appropriate.”

It said: “Uptake of the available public transport solutions reflects an approximate 400% increase compared to the previous derby, [but] this remains well below the levels required to have a meaningful impact on traffic management and congestion within the precinct.

“The ESSPC will engage relevant authorities on strengthening rail-based solutions, including the operationalisation of the FNB Stadium Prasa Station, which was purpose-built to support high-capacity events. The station has, however, not been operational for a number of years.”

It concluded: “The primary safety objective — ensuring safety and wellbeing of all spectators within the precinct and inside the venue, including the maintenance of the venue’s safe capacity — was effectively managed and achieved in accordance with the approved event plan and implemented mitigatory measures."

TimesLIVE