Union condemns ‘unacceptable’ physical altercation before Soweto derby

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Some club officials appear to clash with security before Sunday's Betway Premiership Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on April 26 2026.

The South African Football Players Union (Safpu) has raised concerns about the physical altercation that unfolded between club officials and security before the recent Soweto derby.

Before kickoff on Sunday at FNB Stadium, a fight broke out between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs officials on the pitch during warm-ups, prompting security officials to intervene. This, among other factors such as supporters still trying to enter the stadium, caused a 45-minute delay to the start of the match.

The union described the incident as regrettable and unacceptable.

“Incidents of this nature are not only embarrassing to the image of South African football, but they also risk compromising the safety and well-being of players,” Safpu said.

The union reiterated that such actions undermined the integrity and significance of the Soweto derby.

“Football occupies a unique place in our society. It is more than a game; it is a unifying force that reflects our shared values of respect, discipline and collective pride.

“When disorder and confrontation overshadow such an occasion, it undermines the dignity of the sport and erodes public confidence in the structures entrusted with its stewardship.”

Safpu called for an investigation and for those responsible to be held accountable.

“Safpu believes this moment calls for more than routine reflection. It demands accountability, leadership and a renewed commitment to the principles that safeguard the game and those who play it.”

The union called on all stakeholders — clubs, match and security officials, and governing bodies — to prevent such incidents recurring.

“The safety of players is not negotiable; it is foundational. We must be clear: the integrity of the game cannot be compromised by lapses in judgment or failures in responsibility.

TimesLIVE