Wolvaardt shines as Proteas march to 4-1 series win against India

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The Proteas Women are crowned 4-1 series champions after winning the fifth T20I against India at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday.

Laura Wolvaardt struck an unbeaten half-century to help propel the Proteas to a 23-run win over India in the fifth T20 International (T20I) at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday, sealing a 4-1 series victory for the hosts.

Wolvaardt, who was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series, top scored with 92 not out off 56 balls (11 fours, 2 sixes) as South Africa posted 155/6. Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/15) and Nadine de Klerk (2/26) then starred with the ball to restrict India to 132/8 in their 20 overs.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat first. As in previous matches in the series, openers Wolvaardt and Suné Luus (23) made a positive start, guiding the Proteas to 49/0 at the end of the powerplay.

With Wolvaardt leading with poise and aggression, the pair added 75 for the opening wicket, with the South African captain raising her bat for her 16th T20I half-century. India’s breakthrough came through Shree Charani (2/22), who had Luus stumped in the ninth over.

After reaching the halfway mark on 78/1, India struck twice in quick succession, with Charani removing Tazmin Brits (2) before Deepti Sharma (2/37) dismissed Annerie Dercksen (0) to reduce South Africa to 82/3 in the 12th over.

Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch (8) added 24 runs for the fourth wicket before India picked up further wickets. Sharma dismissed Bosch, while Renuka Singh (2/21) claimed the scalps of Chloé Tryon (12) and De Klerk (1) to leave the Proteas on 122/5 in the 18th over.

A crucial unbeaten stand of 33 between Wolvaardt and Sinalo Jafta (16*) lifted the hosts to a competitive total, with Wolvaardt dispatching the final two balls of the innings for six.

In reply, India struggled to find rhythm early on while losing key wickets. Shafali Verma (4) was the first to fall to Eliz-Mari Marx (1/12), before Ayabonga Khaka (1/29) removed Jemimah Rodrigues (1) in her opening over to reduce the visitors to 21/2.

Chloe Tryon gets the big fish 🎣



Bharti Fulmali goes as India lose their fifth wicket 🙌



📺 Stream #SAvIND on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw#HereForHer | #SSCricket pic.twitter.com/FPwfh0riuU — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 27, 2026

India reached the end of the powerplay on 28/2 before Anushka Sharma (17) fell to de Klerk in the eighth over.

With the required run rate nearing the 10-run mark, the visitors attempted to stay in the chase through a 38-run partnership between Bharti Fulmali (40) and Harmanpreet Kaur (22). However, Kaur skied a delivery to hand Mlaba her first wicket, leaving India on 76/4.

Fulmali, India’s standout batter on the day, continued to fight alongside Deepti Sharma (8) as the visitors edged closer to three figures, before Tryon (1/28) trapped Fulmali LBW in the 16th over.

Despite a few late blows from Richa Ghosh (25*), the result was effectively sealed as another wicket for Mlaba, along with a run-out involving the left-arm spinner, ensured South Africa kept India at bay to secure a 23-run victory and a dominant series win in their final international assignment before the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Cricket SA media