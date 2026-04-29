Bayern can get over the line next week, says Kane after high-soring first leg defeat

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Bayern Munich's Harry Kane is challenged by Paris St Germain's Willian Pacho in their UEFA Champions League semifinal, first Leg clash at Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday night.

By Karolos Grohmann

Harry Kane believes Bayern Munich’s fighting spirit in their thrilling 5-4 defeat to Paris St Germain will be crucial in their Champions League semi-final return leg in Germany next week.

The Bavarians looked beaten when the French struck twice in two minutes early in the second half at Parc des Princes in Paris to open up a 5-2 lead.

Bayern, however, bounced back with goals from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz in a three-minute span to make it 5-4, considerably improving their chances of turning the tie around next week in Munich.

Atletico Madrid play Arsenal in the other semifinal on Wednesday night (9pm SA time).

“It’ll be who takes their moments next week,” said Kane, who put the visitors in front with a 17th-minute penalty.

Parisian flair from PSG 🤩💫



Ousmane Dembélé is on the double ⚽⚽



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/75LXI3jdbS — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 28, 2026

“There were a lot of moments out there today, and it’s probably going to be the same next week. So, us being at home with the crowd behind us, we hope that can push us over the line.”

“Overall, we had moments where we could have killed the game earlier on as well. So, we take a lot of pride in the fact that we got back to 5-4 because away from home, being 5-2 down could be a really tough place to be. But we fought and we’re back in the tie.”

Kane, who became the first English player to net in six successive Champions League fixtures, now has 13 goals in the competition this season.

The match will go down as an instant classic after becoming the highest-scoring semifinal leg in Champions League history.

“We had moments where we could have been more clinical in the final pass or the final finish,” Kane said.

“We felt we got better and better, especially as the game went on, they started to tire. We’ve just got to bring the same intensity. We’re going to need more of that next week.”

Michael Olise weaves his way through PSG's defence 😲🕺



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/Itf16WJ5jf — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 28, 2026

“I think we saw two high-level teams out there today, especially in the attacking play and in the transitions, the speed, the intensity in the one-against-one battles. Two of the top teams going toe-to-toe.”

PSG came from a goal down to lead 5-2 with two goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele before Bayern struck twice in three minutes just before the hour to improve their chances for next week’s return leg in Munich.

The match pitted the most attacking Champions League teams of the season against each other and it quickly lived up to its billing with a relentless pace and with Bayern coach Vincent Kompany in the stands, serving out a suspension, and his assistant Aaron Danks in the dugout.

“We’re really happy, and I think we deserved to win, but we also deserved a draw, and we would have even deserved to lose, because this game was that incredible,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

“I’ve never seen a game with that rhythm before. You have to congratulate the opponents, the players. When you hold a 5-2 lead like that, the opponents take so many risks — they’re a top-level side. It was difficult, and the second leg will be too.”

Kane converted a 17th-minute penalty to beat PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov. The England captain then delivered a well-timed pass for Michael Olise but his close-range shot was cleared off the line.

Harry Kane's long ball, Luis Díaz's first touch and finish 🌟

pic.twitter.com/h7vePodTlm — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 28, 2026

The hosts should have levelled when Dembele broke through but his finish flew well wide in the 23rd. However, Kvaratskhelia did find the net with a trademark move and a low shot after cutting into the box.

Bayern hit the post after a solo run by Olise and his deflected pass, but it was PSG who scored again in the 33rd with Joao Neves’ glancing header.

There was plenty of drama left in the first half with Olise making amends for his earlier miss and drawing Bayern level with a 41st-minute shot after being given far too much space around the box.

PSG were then awarded a stoppage-time penalty and Dembele powered his spot kick past Manuel Neuer to put them back in front.

PSG picked up where they left off after half time and carved out a two-goal lead when Kvaratskhelia drilled in a 56th-minute effort and the French side struck again before Bayern had any time to recover, this time Dembele beating Neuer once more with a low drive that went in off the post two minutes later.

The hosts looked to be running away with the game but Bayern refused to buckle and fought back with two goals of their own in a three-minute span from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz.

PSG’s Senny Mayulu rattled the woodwork in the 86th minute as both sides kept up the frenetic pace until the final whistle.