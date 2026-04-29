Kaizer Chiefs could hit 50-point mark after five tough seasons

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Kaizer Chiefs will be determined to hit the 50-point mark for the first time since the 2019-20 season when they face draw kings Siwelele at Free State Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Amakhosi (47 points from 25 games) are three points away from reaching 50 points in the Betway Premiership, a feat they last achieved under coach Ernst Middendorp five seasons ago when they lost the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day to settle for second spot.

Chiefs head into the fixture against Siwelele, who boast the most draws (11) in the league, high in morale as they are unbeaten in their last seven league fixtures, with five wins in a row then two draws The last two came in their outings against Polokwane City and the 1-1 result grittily earned against Orlando Pirates in Sunday’s highly competitive Soweto derby at the sold-out FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi’s young centre back prospect Aden McCarthy has urged his teammates to guard against underestimating Siwelele. He pointed out the Free State side recently managed a draw against title-chasing Pirates at Orlando Stadium. Siwelele have one win in their last five league matches with three draws and a defeat.

📌 𝔹𝔼𝕋𝕎𝔸𝕐 ℙℝ𝔼𝕄 𝕃𝕆𝔾 📌



Not much movement on the #BetwayPrem standings after the weekend's results, with Orlando Pirates still a point ahead while Orbit College prop things up at the bottom.



What do you make of how things are panning out?#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/uKecCBjIU4 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) April 27, 2026

“Siwelele are a good team. They managed to get a draw against Pirates, so we should not underestimate them. We expect a good tough game,” McCarthy said.

Chiefs have five players — Flavio Silva, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Lebohang Maboe, Mfundo Vilakazi and Nkosingiphile Mthethwa — sitting on three yellow cards, meaning they are one booking away from suspension. Amakhosi visit Mamelodi Sundowns in their next fixture next Wednesday, and these players will have to avoid being cautioned against Siwelele to feature in that game.

Two weeks ago, Chiefs’ co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze did not use midfield enforcer Ndlovu against Polokwane at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, fearing he would accumulate his third yellow and miss the high-stakes Soweto derby.

Ndlovu was not booked in the derby, meaning he’s one caution away from a one-game suspension. It remains to be seen if Amakhosi’s coaches will again protect some players by not fielding them against Siwelele to ensure they are available for the Sundowns showdown.

Midweek Premiership fixtures: Tuesday

Polokwane City v Mamelodi Sundowns, Seshego Stadium (7.30pm)

Siwelele FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Free State Stadium (7.30pm)

Sowetan