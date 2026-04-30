Kaze criticises Chiefs players’ poor attitude after 2-0 loss to Siwelele

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Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has suggested that his players’ attitude was not good as they lost 2-0 to Siwelele at Free State Stadium on Wednesday, describing the performance as “one of their bad games” this season.

Chiefs’ old boys Teboho Potsane and Siphesihle Jeza scored in the first half to hand Siwelele only their seventh Betway Premiership win this season. Amakhosi, who had gone seven games without a defeat with five wins and two draws, face Mamelodi Sundowns next at Loftus Versfeld on May 6.

“I would not say it’s complacency, but we didn’t have the mindset for this game from the beginning. We lost a lot of duels; we didn’t win our duels,” Kaze bemoaned. “We were not there in the first half and got punished. We tried to react in the second half but the reaction was too late.

Siphesihle Jeza strikes for Siwelele 🟢🔥



He makes his presence felt by doubling the lead for Siwelele ⚽



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/WuFhTJwbYz — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 29, 2026

“We were not at our best today. I feel it’s one of our bad games this season, especially the first half.”

Kaze admitted Wednesday’s result made Chiefs’ ambitions of finishing in the top three trickier.

“It’s true that today’s result put a dent in our ambition. We need to rise up.

It’s a disappointment for everyone. We hope that everyone is going to take the next game as an opportunity to rise up and to show that this club deserves to be at the top — Cedric Kaze

“We still have four games, and as we said before, we want to finish as high as we can.”

Kaze views facing log leaders Sundowns in their next fixture as a motivation, vowing Chiefs will bounce back.

“The good thing is our next game [against Sundowns] is a big one, and we are going to do everything to react and to show our character. It’s very good that it’s a big game that’s coming ... for us to put ourselves in the right mindset to get into that game.

“It’s a disappointment for everyone. We hope everyone is going to take the next game as an opportunity to rise up and to show that this club deserves to be at the top.”

Sowetan