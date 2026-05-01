Broos plans early Mexico arrival for Bafana to adapt for World Cup opener

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and captain Ronwen Williams ahead of an international friendly with Panama at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in March.

By Mark Gleeson

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos plans to arrive in Mexico almost a fortnight before the opening game of the World Cup in order to acclimatise to the altitude.

Co-hosts Mexico open the tournament on June 11 with a Group A match against South Africa at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, which is 2,200m above sea level.

While most of the South African players are based at clubs in Johannesburg, which has an altitude of 1,753m, Broos said his squad need time to adjust to the conditions in Mexico before the opening game.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos clamps down on ill-discipline and poor attitude.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/xKhSGVrZCc pic.twitter.com/4YvgqGS7XX — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 19, 2026

The squad will travel on May 30 to their base in Pachuca, which is around 200m higher than Mexico City. The city is less than 100 km from Mexico City.

“The first days it will be difficult to train at 100% because of the altitude, so that is what we will do in the second week,” Broos said in a radio interview.

Bafana plan to take on Nicaragua at home in a friendly on May 29, though this is not confirmed, and are negotiating to have Puerto Rico as a warm-up opponent for a second international scrimmage in Pachuca.

It’s not an easy group for us. First of all, we will face the hosts in the opening game, at the Azteca Stadium, and it will be very difficult for us there — Hugo Broos

In their other World Cup group matches, South Africa will meet the Czech Republic in Atlanta, Georgia on June 18 and South Korea in Guadalupe, Mexico on June 24, seeking to advance past the first round for the first time in their fourth World Cup appearance.

“It’s not an easy group for us. First of all, we will face the hosts in the opening game, at the Azteca Stadium, and it will be very difficult for us there,” Broos said earlier in the year.

But the veteran coach, who played for semifinalists Belgium at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, has also previously predicted his side could cause some upsets at the tournament, which is also being played in Canada and the US.

Bafana and Mexico drew 1-1 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in the opening game of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Reuters