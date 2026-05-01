Dladla banks on Durban character as they look to see off Galaxy in the final

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DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 06: Pitso Dladla, interim coach of Durban City FC during the Durban City press conference at Nedbank Park Square on March 06, 2026 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Durban City interim coach Pitso Dladla is backing the character they showed throughout the Nedbank Cup run, saying that it has prepared them well ahead of the final against TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

With his side struggling in league matches, with only one win in six games ahead of this final, Dladla said the character they showed in the knockout competition is satisfying enough and they are confident they will do well against the Rockets.

If you look at the previous round in this competition, our character as a team has been tested and we’ve been able to come out victorious — Durban City interim coach Pitso Dladla

“If you look at the previous round in this competition, our character as a team has been tested and we’ve been able to come out victorious,” said Dladla.

“We’ve been involved in a penalty shootout three times and we managed to get through. We’ve been involved in games where we have been playing the Motsepe Foundation Championship teams. And also, we had to play Golden Arrows with one man down and we managed to win that game, so that tells you that our character as a team has been tested differently and that has prepared us very well going into the final.”

Having got the better of Galaxy twice in the Betway Premiership this season, Dladla, 43, doesn’t think that will give them an edge, emphasising that cup finals are totally different from league matches.

“For us, we don’t want to look too much at the two league games that we’ve played and then think about them,” he said.

“A cup final is different from a league game. A cup final is determined by the moment, so we are not going to be looking too much into that. We want to treat this game differently and that’s what we are doing currently.”

A win for Dladla in this final may likely see him being given the coaching job permanently, but he says that’s not on his mind now as he prepares the team to end their 17-year trophy drought.

“For us, what is important is to have proper preparations for this final. We must make sure we compete to win. We are working hard and we are trying to figure out things that will put us in a better position to lift the cup.

“We believe that with the preparations, we will win the cup. Going to other things about being appointed as a head coach, it is something that, out of discussions, we are focusing more on the final.”

Sowetan