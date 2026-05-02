Kamatuka excited at prospect of Durban playing CAF football

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Trevor Mathiane of Marumo Gallants FC and Tshepo Rikhotso of Marumo Gallants FC challenge Joslin Kamatuka of Durban City FC during the Nedbank Cup, quarter final match between Durban City FC and Marumo Gallants at Chatsworth Stadium on March 09, 2025 in Durban, South Africa.

Durban City striker Joslin Kamatuka has implied that the prospect of playing in the CAF Confederation Cup stimulates them ahead of the Nedbank Cup final against TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Winning the competition qualifies the team for the continental showpiece, and the 34-year-old forward relishes the possibility of campaigning in the tournament next season.

Kamatuka views the Ke Yona Cup as a perfect opportunity to finally win silverware in SA, having first arrived in the country to play for Cape Umoya in 2018. “Having the opportunity to play in Africa is a big thing for us as players and also for KZN to have a representative in Africa. So, we are excited ahead of this final,” the Namibian said.

“Winning the Nedbank Cup would mean a lot to me. I have been in this country for quite a while, but I don’t feel like I have achieved what I want to achieve.”

Even so, Kamatuka has stressed the importance of not playing the occasion. “It’s a big occasion but it’s [just] another game. It’s the same game we play every [time], but this being the final means we need to stay calm and play the actual game, not the occasion. We must not get caught up on the occasion,” he said.

Both finalists have caretaker coaches in Pitso Dladla at Durban and Bernard Parker, who is going to be in charge at Galaxy for the first time after the Rockets parted ways with head coach Adnan Beganovic last week.

Kamatuka insisted this won’t have any bearing on Saturday. “Coaches come and go and that has nothing to do with the players. We have a job to do on the pitch... what happens off the pitch has got nothing to do with us.

“Even Galaxy losing their coach has nothing to do with us. Everything is up to us. We need to focus on ourselves,”

Sowetan