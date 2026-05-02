Sukazi backs Parker to succeed as Galaxy coach

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As TS Galaxy are looking to win their second Nedbank Cup title when they face Durban City in the final at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (6pm), chairman Tim Sukazi has backed interim coach Bernard Parker to deliver the silverware.

Galaxy made history in 2019 when they won this title after beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium while they were still campaigning in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

They now have a chance to write another history should they go all the way and clinch the title on Saturday.

Parker was tasked with guiding the club in the final and their remaining matches in the league after the team parted ways with coach Adnan Beganovic last week, following a string of poor results.

Without putting pressure on Parker to win the title, Sukazi said they do not doubt that he will do well on Saturday.

“Probably, South Africans are yet to see the best of Parker so far in his contribution to the game. He is someone I know, and we come a long way from during his playing days ... and certainly at TS Galaxy as a player and as a coach in our youth team, also as an assistant to the first team,” Sukazi explained to the media.

“He is someone I really hold in high regard personally. He is a commander of our army as we enter the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

“He has been given that task and responsibility without any doubt; as a club, we believe in his capabilities and his future in the game is bright.”

Parker, 40, has already declared that he has what it takes to step up as a coach and lead the club to glory.

The final will be the first match Parker will be in charge of after taking over last Thursday, and he will want to hit the ground running.

“Parker is someone we trust in our new era, and there is no doubt in my mind that he has the capacity to lead us ... and come the end of the season, we will still be in the league, and certainly come this Saturday, he will give his utmost best to see the club lift this trophy [Nedbank] for the second time.”