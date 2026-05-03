Keet to hang up his gloves at the end of the season

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Durban City goalkeeper Darren Keet has decided it is time to hang up his gloves at the end of the season and is pleased he is bowing out as a champion after helping his side win the Nedbank Cup title on Saturday.

The Citizens defeated TS Galaxy in the final at Peter Mokaba Stadium, with the veteran keeper playing an important role in their success.

Keet, 36, said he decided to hang up his gloves towards the end of last year as he wants to venture into a coaching career.

“I’m calling it quits at the end of the season, so the Nedbank Cup was my first [with now-defunct Bidvest Wits], and it is my last,” Keet told the media after the game.

“I want to start my coaching career now, at the end of a high. I don’t want to end my career when it’s dropping and call it a day. I will do it while I’m on top.

“I decided this about in October after my wife told me she is sick of living in Cape Town and I’m here on my own and she has to look after the kids. So, she told me she is not doing this again, so I decided to get a coaching job, and all of those things are in place at the moment.”

Having won his last title after clinching the Nedbank Cup title, Keet said he dedicated this to his parents, who were at Polokwane to support him.

“Obviously, it is special. My parents have been there throughout my career. My dad never really wanted to be involved, so it is nice for him to enjoy this moment and for them to enjoy my last trophy,” he said.

“I hope they are enjoying it. My dad cried a bit. I have not cried yet, but when you see some of the players crying, you feel like doing it also. But happy tears at the moment and smiles, but it’s very special for me to have my family; just an awesome experience.”

Keet is also confident that the young goalkeepers at the club will step up and perform next season when he retires.

“There are good young keepers here, and they have a job to do, and I’m pretty confident, and I’m sure the club will be able to do the job.”