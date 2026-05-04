Carrick plays down permanent Man U role talk after dramatic win over Liverpool

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Kobbie Mainoo celebrates scoring Manchester United's winning goal with teammate Ayden Heaven in their Premier League against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

By Lori Ewing

Michael Carrick deflected fresh questions about becoming Manchester United’s permanent manager, but conceded that Sunday’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool that secured a return to the Champions League after two years away was one to enjoy.

Kobbie Mainoo struck late to seal the victory after Liverpool fought back to erase United’s early goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

Mainoo, whose career has seen new life under Carrick after he fell out of favour with previous manager Ruben Amorim, heaped praise on the interim boss.

“All the confidence he gives all the players, you want to follow him and fight for him and die for him on the pitch,” Mainoo said.

Kobbie Mainoo silences his doubters 😤🔴



He restores the advantage for the Red Devils ⚡



📺 Stream #MUNLIV on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/uEHtiGYPWR — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 3, 2026

Carrick has guided United to third in the table, a remarkable run that included victories over Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and now Liverpool.

“It’s been a good run, we’ve obviously beat some very, very good teams, and it’s been challenging,” Carrick said.

“Listen, I love doing what I’m doing, it’s a great position for me to be, and it feels pretty natural, if I’m totally honest, without being blasé, because it’s a difficult role.

“But I kind of understand what it brings, and to be sat in this position is a good position to be.”

Carrick stressed his focus had been on trying to get the best out of players, “and giving them the opportunity to go and perform”.

“And then there’s obviously the part of it today, seeing this place [Old Trafford] alive and bouncing at the end is a real joy and a pleasure to be in this position.”

He praised the spirit of his squad.

"What on earth is going through the goalkeeper's mind" 😲



Senne Lammens loses his focus and it's a quick-fire double for Liverpool 💥



📺 Stream #MUNLIV on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/HOMaJ0xzID — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 3, 2026

“The pleasing thing to see that camaraderie and looking after each other, it was tested at 2-2, and seeing where they’re really sticking in and fighting for each other, that’s what we want.

“We want a team to be proud of, and the boys have certainly gave us that.”

Asked if he will be disappointed if he is not given the permanent job next season, the caretaker manager said: “We’ll have to wait and see, that’s all we can do.

“I think when we came in, Champions League, to be honest, was a little bit in the distance, and we want to try and get back into Europe. So, to be where we are with three games to spare is a good achievement.”

But Carrick stressed nobody was resting on their laurels.

“[Champions League] is a huge step, for so many reasons and there’s a lot of satisfaction that comes with that. But that can’t be everything. We want more than that, we want to expect more of that and consistently.

I think when we came in, Champions League, to be honest, was a little bit in the distance, and we want to try and get back into Europe. So, to be where we are with three games to spare is a good achievement — Michael Carrick

“And that’s kind of the message really of: let’s try and push on and keep improving. It’s not just to sit back and think, ‘That was all right. That was good. We’ve achieved something’.”

Mainoo’s late goal secured United’s return to the Champions League next season after a two-year absence.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo had hauled Liverpool level in the second half after costly United errors, but Mainoo had the final say with a strike from the edge of the 18-yard box in the 77th minute to send Old Trafford into raptures.

The win moved United onto 64 points with three games remaining, while fourth-placed Liverpool still have work to do to clinch a place among Europe’s elite next season and are level on 58 points with fifth-placed Aston Villa, who have a game in hand.

United got off to a great start, with Cunha scoring in the sixth minute and Sesko doubling their lead eight minutes later.

Szoboszlai pulled one back in the 47th after Amad Diallo gave the ball away on the halfway line, and Gakpo levelled nine minutes later when Senne Lammens passed the ball straight to Alexis Mac Allister, and Gakpo slotted into the open net, setting up a nervy ending punctuated by Mainoo’s heroics.