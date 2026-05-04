Parker shifts focus to league after cup setback

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After failing to win the Nedbank Cup trophy when they lost 2-1 to Durban City in the final at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, TS Galaxy interim coach Bernard Parker wants to help the club avoid relegation.

The Rockets saw their dreams of winning the second Nedbank Cup title end disappointingly after taking a lead before the interval through an own goal from Jean Lwamba Lubumba.

But they conceded twice in the second half from Mfanafuthi Mkhize and Lumbumba to lose the final.

Parker didn’t hide his disappointment after the match, saying the focus now is to finish stronger in the league.

Galaxy are 12th on the log table, with 26 points and not far from relegation as they lead bottom side Orbit College by six points with four matches remaining.

“We just have to make sure now that we regain our focus on the league and deal with the remaining matches that are coming up,” Parker stated.

He revealed that defending is an area he has been trying to work on to improve the team after conceding in each and every match they played under the previous coach, Adnan Beganovic.

“From the previous league run, we’ve conceded a lot. I think we conceded in every game. So, for me coming in, I had to make sure that we deal with that leak,” he said.

“We dealt with that leak well in terms of being proactive and aggressive at the same time. We dealt with that well, according to our understanding of the players and how we want to solve the problem.

“We played a goalless draw against Magesi. Coming into this week, I felt it was something good in terms of keeping the clean sheet going into the final and just building from there on.

“Believe in me, if we could have kept a clean sheet, we would be speaking a different story now because we had a goal.

“It is something that my technical staff and I fixed, but I guess you cannot fix things in football overnight, but the good thing about it is the team responded well in terms of making sure we fix the defensive setup in terms of the principles that needed to be applied on the day.”

Galaxy’s next match is against fellow strugglers Marumo Gallants at Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday.

Fixtures

All midweek fixtures will start at 7.30pm

Tuesday: Chippa v Sekhukhune, Buffalo City; Magesi v Orbit, Seshego; Siwelele v Durban, Petrus Molemela; Stellenbosch v Pirates, Athlone.

Wednesday: Sundowns v Chiefs, Loftus Versfeld; AmaZulu v Arrows, Moses Mabhida; Gallants v Galaxy, Petrus Molemela; Bay v Polokwane, Richards Bay.

Saturday: Gallants v Bay, Petrus Molemela (3pm); Orbit v AmaZulu, Olympia Park (3pm); Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (3pm); Arrows v Polokwane, King Zwelithini (5.30pm); Sundowns v Siwelele, Lucas Moripe (5.30pm); Magesi v Pirates, Peter Mokaba (8pm).

Sunday: Sekhukhune v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm).