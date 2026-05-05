LISTEN | Cele warns Chiefs might spoil Downs’ party

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Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele has warned perennial league champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who look to be on track to win their ninth successive Premiership title, that Amakhosi will “spoil the party” for them as the two giants collide at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

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Sundowns want to cement their spot at the summit of the table, while Chiefs are eager to hit the 50-point mark for the first time in five seasons and also aim to consolidate that third spot to return to the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

“If you look at recent history, they [Sundowns] have been the team that’s dominating the league in terms of winning trophies, so they want to do it again, especially because now there’s someone who’s competing with them — our rivals Orlando Pirates,” Cele said.

We know that [Chiefs] have been in good form of late — Grant Kekana

“We are also getting closer and closer [to competing for the championship], so things are interesting for SA football at this moment. Of course they [Sundowns] want to clinch this title again, but we might spoil the party for them. We are also on our journey, so [Wednesday’s game] is a game we want to win.”

On Sundowns’ side, defender Grant Kekana didn’t hide that the team’s morale has been boosted after recording two back-to-back wins against Polokwane City. Kekana expects Chiefs to be a tough nut to crack, despite losing their last game away to Siwelele last week, insisting the Soweto giants were in “good form of late”.

“The confidence is back up with the lads ... obviously we want to finish strong. We are all in good spirits, and we can’t wait for Wednesday’s game,” Kekana said.

“It’s going to be a tough game. I think they [Chiefs] have done well, especially in the second round, to be in a position they are in. So despite them having lost [2-0] against Siwelele, we know that they have been in good form of late.”

Sowetan