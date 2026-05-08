POLL | Can Pirates win their last three games to dethrone Sundowns?

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Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are involved in a two-horse race for the Betway Premiership.

The title race in the 2025/26 Betway Premiership has reached a pivotal point, with the top two teams battling it out for the league title.

Mamelodi Sundowns lead the table with 65 points from 28 games played, followed closely by Orlando Pirates with 62 points from 27 games.

However, the advantage is with Pirates after defending champions Sundowns dropped two crucial points during their ill-tempered 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus on Wednesday night.

For the Buccaneers, victories in their last three matches against Magesi FC, Durban City and Orbit College may be enough to deliver the league championship that has eluded them for 13 years.

Pirates boast a superior goal difference of seven goals, which may be difficult for Sundowns to match in their last two matches.

If both teams win their remaining matches, they will end up on 71 points, and the destination of the trophy will be decided by goal difference, which is likely to favour Pirates.

However, the battle for the top of the table will not be straightforward for Pirates, as Magesi FC are fighting to survive relegation while they are at the bottom of the table.

​Will Sundowns successfully defend their throne, or will Pirates finally become victorious?

TimesLIVE