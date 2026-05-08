Sinner says tennis stars demand ‘respect’ in prize money row

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Players have threatened to boycott the French Open if their prize money is not increased because they do not feel respected, world No 1 Jannik Sinner said on Thursday.

Fellow top-ranked player Aryna Sabalenka and defending Roland Garros champion Coco Gauff supported the drastic step on Tuesday.

They said players will likely receive less than 15% of tournament revenue, well short of the 22% they demanded.

The dispute between the French Open organisers and players deepened after the tournament announced a 9.5% increase in prize money to €61.7m (R1.2bn).

Players said in a statement their share in the tournament revenue had decreased from 15.5% in 2024 to 14.9% projected in 2026.

“It’s more about respect, you know? Because I think we give much more than what we are getting back. It’s not only for the top players; it’s for all of us players,” Sinner said ahead of the Italian Open in Rome.

Of course, we talk about money. The most important is respect, and we just don’t feel it. — Jannik Sinner

“Of course, we talk about money. The most important is respect, and we just don’t feel it.”

Sinner said the issue had not been resolved despite the top 10 ranked men and women writing a letter to the Grand Slam organisers last year asking for a bigger share of the revenue.

“It’s not nice that after one year we are not even close to conclusion of what we would like to have,” he said. “I understand players talking about a boycott because it’s somewhere we need to start. It’s been a very long time with this. Then we see in the future.”

Novak Djokovic also backed Sabalenka’s comments, praising her for stepping up as a leader.

“I’m glad there is willingness from the leaders of our sport, like Sabalenka, to step up and understand the dynamics of how tennis politics works and understand the nuances and what needs to be done, not only for her benefit and well-being but for everyone,” he said.

“That’s true leadership for me and I think she needs to maintain that. I salute that”

Djokovic, who has been vocal about players’ issues throughout his career, was one of the founders of the Professional Tennis Players Association, which said the row over French Open prize money shows the sport needs reform.

Reuters