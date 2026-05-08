Tso calls for calm after title race tilts back in Pirates’ favour

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Lebo Mothiba of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Makhehleni Makhaula of Orlando Pirates during their Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium in Polokwane on February 18 2026.

Orlando Pirates’ all-time top scorer Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi has warned the Buccaneers that the title isn’t yet in the bag after Mamelodi Sundowns drew 1-1 against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

“It’s not over yet — but Pirates do have an advantage now, because if they win all their games they will be champions,” Vilakazi told Sowetan yesterday.

“They should not rest on their laurels and think it’s done already ... they must still go out there and win their last three matches.”

Vilakazi feels both Pirates and Sundowns will win their remaining games, which would mean goal difference will be used to determine the champions.

Tso also cautioned Bucs that Sundowns, who have won the last eight championships, can still match their goal difference.

“I really think both teams will win their remaining games, so it will all come down to goal difference.

The Brazilians enjoy a three-point lead over Bucs, who boast a game in hand

“Sundowns are capable of scoring many goals in their last two games, hence I am saying Pirates should not relax ... they must also try to score as many goals in their last three games.”

Second-placed Pirates, who have found the back of the net 53 times and conceded 12 times to have a 41-goal difference, face bottom-placed Magesi at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, while leaders Sundowns host Siwelele later on the day.

Downs have scored 48 goals and leaked 14 to have a 34-goal difference.

The Brazilians enjoy a three-point lead over Bucs, who boast a game in hand.

Should Sundowns avoid a defeat against Siwelele on Saturday in their penultimate fixture, Pirates will remain second and wait to get a win against Durban City in their own penultimate league game at home on May 16 to finally claim the top spot.

League fixtures

Friday:

Durban v Stellenbosch, Chatsworth (7.30pm).

Saturday:

Gallants v Bay, Petrus Molemela (3pm);

Orbit v AmaZulu, Olympia Park (3pm);

Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (3pm);

Arrows v Polokwane, King Zwelithini (5.30pm);

Sundowns v Siwelele, Lucas Moripe (5.30pm);

Magesi v Pirates, Peter Mokaba (8pm).

Sunday: