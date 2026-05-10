Chiefs leave it too late to sink Sekhukhune

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DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 01: Glody Lilepo of Kaizer Chiefs during the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and ZESCO United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 01, 2026 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs have sealed their third-place spot in the league following their 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United in the league match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday and qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup.

Tashreeq Morris, who made his first appearance of the season, opened the scoring with four minutes from time before Mfundo Vilakazi doubled the lead.

The match was seemingly heading for the draw when substitute Morris connected from a Glody Lilepo cross and Vilakazi wrapped up the points as Chiefs left it late for a win.

A win sees Amakhosi reach 51 points and lead fourth-placed AmaZulu by seven points with two matches remaining and have an unassailable lead. This means they will play in the Confederation Cup again next season.

Chiefs made three changes from the team that drew against Sundowns last week, starting with Gaston Sirino, who replaced injured Mduduzi Shabalala, Sibongiseni Mthethwa for suspended Siphesihle Ndlovu and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo for Lebohang Maboe. Sekhukhune kept the same team that defeated Chippa United 3-1 in their last match away.

Amakhosi came to this fixture well aware that a victory will all but seal their third-place finish and qualify for the Confederation Cup and waited until late to do that, while Babina Noko were looking to complete a league double after winning 3-2 in the first round.

The Glamour Boys were also looking to return to winning ways following their four-match winless run, a draw against Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates before losing to Siwelele and drawing with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs dominated the first half with Sirino and Mthethwa running the show as they were all over the pitch. Sekhukhune were happy to absorb the pressure and hoped to catch Amakhosi on the counter, but the Soweto Giants dealt with any move.

The best chance of the game fell to Pule Mmodi in the first half following a one-touch passing move around the six-yard area by Mthethwa and Sirino, but Mmodi fired wide of the target with only the keeper to beat.

Chiefs came back from the interval with more energy as they looked to break the ice and have chances to do so, but could not take them. Babina Noko hardly troubled Brandon Petersen, who was reduced to spectator.

It was a one-way traffic as Sekhukhune were happy to soak up pressure and never threaten going forward. Babina Noko only had one attempt at goal in the second half as they struggled going forward.

With the match heading for a draw, Amakhosi struck twice late in the match through Morris and Vilakazi to record their seventh win away this season.