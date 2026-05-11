FIFA Global Citizen fund awards grants in SA, worldwide to provide children with education, sports

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The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund has awarded grants to its first group of organisations aimed at “providing children with access to quality education and sports”, the fund said.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Football “has the power to unite, inspire and create lasting change” and through the dund “we are putting that power into action to invest in the future of children around the world”.

In a statement, the fund said: “Twenty seven grassroots organisations from 10 countries around the world have been selected to receive awards ranging from $50,000 (R820,000) to $250,000 (R4.1m) to further their vital work providing access to quality education and sports to children in underserved communities.

“The fund aims to raise $100m (R1.64bn) by the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to expand access to quality education and football for children worldwide. To date, the fund has raised over $30m (R492m), with contributions from philanthropies, major brands and corporations, individual donors and proceeds from ticket sales to major music and sporting events, including the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and upcoming World Cup.”

The grants “collectively reach tens of thousands of children globally, with some operating in contexts where fewer than 15% of students complete secondary school and where poverty rates exceed 60%”.

“By supporting proven models that combine education, sport and community engagement, the fund is helping expand access to learning, improve education outcomes, and create pathways to opportunity for children in some of the world’s most underserved communities.”

For children growing up in extreme poverty, access to education is not only life-changing, it’s life-saving. That’s why we established the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.



And today, we’re proud to announce the first round of grant recipients – 27 organizations from around… pic.twitter.com/Yr48osvclQ — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) May 11, 2026

There are four South African recipients.

One is the Eland School, which provides “early education for Khomani San children, blending curriculum with indigenous knowledge, language preservation, and community engagement”.

Eduplex integrates “deaf and hearing students together through auditory-verbal therapy and technology-supported learning, enabling deaf learners to participate fully in school life”.

The Knysna Education Trust improves “early childhood development in marginalised communities through training, resources, and support for educators and preschools”.

Skateistan uses “skateboarding and creative education to help students, especially girls, build confidence and resilience to navigate social and economic challenges”.

Among other African recipients are the Antonio Rudiger Foundation (Sierra Leone), Autisme Rwanda (Rwanda) and Emmanuel Development Association (Ethiopia).

Today, we announced the 27 grantees for the first cohort of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. So, let's meet a few of the organizations that are providing access to quality education and sports to children in underserved communities.



First up: Eduplex NPC. Based in South… pic.twitter.com/aWDYQantIS — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) May 11, 2026

Some international recipients are Beyond Soccer, Hit The Books (both US), Canada Scores, Grand River Friendship Society (both Canada), Fundacion El Origen (Colombia), SDGs Promise Japan (Japan, Africa) and Instituto Rede Tenis (Brazil).

“For children growing up in extreme poverty, access to education is not only life-changing, it’s life-saving,” Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said.

“The impact of the fund is far-reaching — beyond the lives of young people in classrooms and on sports fields, into these communities, where their quality of life will improve and cycles of poverty will be broken.”

Founding donors to the fund include MetLife Foundation and Bank of America, which also serves as the bank of record for the fund. Other contributors include Cisco, ticket sales from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, the 2026 FIFA World Cup and FIFA Collect.

The non-fiduciary fund advisory board includes Hugh Jackman, The Weeknd, Ivanka Trump, Gianni Infantino, Hugh Evans, Serena Williams, Shakira, Kaká and Bank of America co-president Jim De Mare.

All applications were subject to a rigorous evaluation framework developed by Global Citizen and administered jointly with Foundation Source, encompassing eligibility screening, compliance verification and comprehensive due diligence before any disbursements are made — FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund

Half of the funds raised for the fund will be allocated to the FIFA Football for Schools (F4S) programme, an initiative that advances life skills, learning, and community development through football around the world.

“The first group of grantees were selected through a highly competitive, multi-stage process designed to ensure credibility and impact,” the fund said.

“All applications were subject to a rigorous evaluation framework developed by Global Citizen and administered jointly with Foundation Source, encompassing eligibility screening, compliance verification and comprehensive due diligence before any disbursements are made. Ongoing monitoring and spot checks will ensure accountability and results through the grant period.”

The fund said applications “are now open for the second cycle of grants”.

More information on the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and the inaugural grantees is available at globalcitizen.org/education-fund-grantees.

Global Citizen, the statement said, “is the world’s largest movement to end extreme poverty”. “Powered by a worldwide community of everyday advocates raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplifi ed by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the private sector.”

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