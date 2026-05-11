Flick fights back tears after Barcelona seal LaLiga title with Clasico win

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Barcelona's Ronald Araujo lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the LaLiga title with their Clasico victory against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on Sunday night.

By Fernando Kallas

An emotional Hansi Flick celebrated guiding Barcelona to their 29th LaLiga title on Sunday, delivering a commanding 2-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid hours after his father passed away overnight.

The German manager took his place on the sidelines at a sold-out Camp Nou despite his personal tragedy, steering his side to a result that put Barca out of reach of their rivals with three matches to play.

Before kickoff, the stadium observed a minute’s silence in tribute. Broadcast images showed Flick in tears, comforted by members of his technical staff and players in a poignant moment that set an emotionally charged tone for the evening.

On the pitch, Barcelona delivered the flourish to a campaign built on momentum, nerve and an unwavering commitment to attack, cementing Flick’s bond with a demanding fan base who have embraced his bold and aggressive approach.

“It was a tough match and I’ll never forget this day,” an emotional Flick said to a packed Camp Nou during the title celebrations.

“I want to thank the squad and all the people who have supported us. The most important thing is that I’m very proud to have such a good team. Thank you for everything.”

The typically reserved manager kept his victory address concise amid the festivities, adding: “Thank you for that determination to fight in every match. I really appreciate it.

“My team is fantastic and I’m delighted. I’m so proud of my players. It’s thrilling to be here with the fans, in a Clasico, beating Real Madrid. Now I think we need to celebrate.”

Scenes of celebration at the final whistle 🥳🎉



Barcelona go back-to-back to celebrate their El Clásico win in style 🤩#SSFootball | #SSLaLiga | #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/u1aAESRsWi — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 10, 2026

The title caps a remarkable campaign for Flick, whose occasionally hairraising but rarely dull tactical approach has proven both consistently entertaining and ultimately successful in Spain’s top-flight.

Barcelona clinched their 29th title as Sunday night’s victory took them to an unassailable 14-point lead with three games remaining.

Real needed a win at Camp Nou to delay the celebrations but fell behind in the ninth minute when Marcus Rashford curled a free kick into the top corner.

Ferran Torres doubled the lead in the 18th minute, finishing a slick move involving Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo with a fierce strike from inside the box.

Hansi Flick’s side moved to 91 points, with Real on 77 and Villarreal third on 69. Barcelona secured back-to-back league titles, capping a dominant campaign in which they have lost only four league matches.