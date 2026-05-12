End may be nigh for Sundowns’ spectacular run as ninth title looks to be slipping away

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Mamelodi Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena is challenged by Grant Margeman of Siwelele FC in their Betway Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

Eight-time successive Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns are at genuine risk of missing out on the championship for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Sundowns are top of the table (68 points from 29 games), but winning their ninth title on the trot could be in the hands of the challengers to the throne as second-placed Orlando Pirates (65 from 28), who are three points back but have a game in hand, enjoy a superior goal difference.

Sundowns face TS Galaxy, who will be without suspended midfielder Tshepo Kakora, in their last league fixture at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm).

The Brazilians are not completing the last two rounds in sync with the other 15 teams in the Premiership on Saturday and May 23 as they have to compete in the Caf Champions League final against Moroccan club AS FAR over two legs on Sunday and May 24.

A hat-trick for Brayan León and seven for Mamelodi Sundowns 🟡⚽🔥



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/EbQJESLVya — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 9, 2026

To be champions, Sundowns first need to beat Galaxy, then other factors also come into play.

Downs’ victorious title options after that are, first, for Abdeslam Ouaddou’s young Pirates, hungry for a treble and first league title since 2012, to drop points in either of their final two games against Durban City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday and Orbit College at an away venue to be confirmed on May 23.

Far less likely is for Downs (+37 goal difference) to beat Galaxy by at least 10 unanswered goals and hope that even if Pirates (+44) win both their remaining games against Durban City and Orbit College, Bucs don’t win by more than a goal in each game. That scenario is made even more unlikely given Bucs have scored 11 times in their last five league games.

Downs will be without two key suspended players in Khuliso Mudau and Jayden Adams against Galaxy.

With Thapelo Morena also doubtful after missing Sundowns’ madcap 7-4 home win over Siwelele FC on Saturday, Zuko Mdunyelwa is expected to start at right-back.

Morena picked up an ankle injury in Downs’ 1-1 draw at home to Kaizer Chiefs last Wednesday, where Adams was sent off. Marcelo Allende is odds-on to continue to partner Teboho Mokoena, as he did against Siwelele, in Adams’ absence in central midfield.

It remains to be seen whether Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will spare some players for the Champions League final.

Sowetan