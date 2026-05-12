Sekhukhune now eye fourth place after missing out on third

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POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 10: Paulus Masehe coach of Sekhukhune United during the Betway Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 10, 2026 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

After missing out on their top-three target this season following their 2-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday, Sekhukhune United interim coach Paulus Masehe feels that finishing fourth is now their objective and believes it will be a fair campaign should they achieve it.

Babina Noko remained fifth on the log table with 42 points, two behind fourth-placed AmaZulu.

With two games remaining in the season, Masehe said they are now looking for a fourth-place finish.

“To be honest, for the players, you feel like it is a little bit disappointing because they remained amongst the contenders for the longest time this season and they would have deserved to finish at number three or number four,” Masehe stated.

“We still have a chance, we can still finish fourth, which will be fair for them because they worked extremely hard and deserve something better this season.

“They gave everything, the effort was there, I wish we could just win these two games and finish fourth so we can complement their good effort this season.”

Sekhukhune’s last two matches are against tricky Richards Bay away and Siwelele at home; and with a week before their next match, Masehe believes this will help them.

“Something that we need to do that we didn’t get a chance to do is to rest the players. Let them rest. There are only two games. There is no need to train that much, so they can be fresher against Richards Bay,” he said.

“When they are fresh, they will give you 100%, it was not to be against Chiefs and you could see the legs were tired.

“It really does hurt because we had that opportunity within us. It was in our hands, but we will give it a shot in the next two games. The boys gave their all. It was just not to be.”

Sowetan