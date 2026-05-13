Veteran keeper Ochoa joins camp of Bafana opponents Mexico eyeing sixth World Cup

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Guillermo Ochoa #13 of Team Mexico reacts during the Men's First Round Group A match between South Africa and Mexico on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Dome on July 28, 2021 in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan.

By Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa said on Monday he had joined his final training camp with the national team as the veteran closes in on a likely sixth World Cup appearance next month.

The 40-year-old is widely expected to be included in coach Javier Aguirre’s squad for the World Cup, which Mexico will co-host alongside the US and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

Mexico play the opening game of the tournament against Bafana Bafana at the Azteca in Mexico City. The game is a rematch of the 1-1 opening draw when South Africa hosted the World Cup in 2010.

Ochoa was on the bench that day and Aguirre in charge of Mexico in his previous, then second, stint with their national team.

Ladies and gentlemen, Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico

🧤🧤🧤 https://t.co/KGCYX6MfBq pic.twitter.com/GB0o6r88lh — SakArsenal army (@Saka_army247) May 12, 2026

“Putting this shirt on again was never routine, it was a privilege,” Ochoa wrote on social media. “Today begins my last training camp.

“But this time I see it differently. With a fuller heart, more scars, more memories and the same excitement as the child who once dreamed of defending this badge.”

Ochoa is set to become one of the few players to appear at six World Cups, alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Apart from South Africa 2010, he represented Mexico at Germany 2006, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

The shot-stopper has also suggested the tournament could mark the end of his career. He told Mexican broadcaster TUDN last month that it “could be the end for me after the World Cup” as he prepares for what is expected to be his final season in professional football.

A simply sensational World Cup advert from Michelob Ultra, featuring Christian Pulisic, Lionel Messi - and the 🐐 of World Cups:



Guillermo Ochoa! 🇲🇽 🧤



pic.twitter.com/IVC9nRZFed — Sleeper Football (@SleeperFooty) May 13, 2026

“I’ve experienced unforgettable nights, endless matches, anthems that still give me goosebumps, and moments that changed my life forever,” Ochoa wrote.

“And still, every time Mexico calls, something inside me begins again.”

Ochoa, who plays for AEL Limassol in Cyprus, has earned more than 150 caps for Mexico and remains one of the country’s most recognisable players after standout World Cup performances, including a series of saves against Brazil in 2014 and a penalty stop against Poland’s Robert Lewandowski in 2022.

Mexico will complete their World Cup preparations with friendlies against Ghana on May 22, Australia on May 30 and Serbia on June 4.