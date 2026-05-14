ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Pirates’ reserves coach Krieling, players on historic DDC win

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Orlando Pirates coach Roscoe Krieling, right, stands alongside players Cristian Derbyshire, Joy Manana and Seth Green, who won the DStv Diski Challenge League.

In the 104th episode of the Arena Sports Show, host Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Mahlatse Mphahlele and Sizwe Mabena are joined by members of DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) champions Orlando Pirates.

Coach Roscoe Krieling accompanies players Joy Manana, Seth Green and Cristian Derbyshire, who played crucial roles for the Buccaneers as they wrapped up their first under-23 DDC title at the weekend.

The Pirates reserves carved their names into the history of the club by winning the tournament after a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Buccaneers finished top of the standings with a record 75 points after an impressive campaign during which they won 24 matches.

TimesLIVE